Tennessee State

Blade Tidwell makes 2022 season debut

By Dan Harralson
 19 hours ago
No. 1 Tennessee (24-1, 6-0 SEC) defeated Western Carolina (11-14, 0-0 SoCon), 11-1, Wednesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Sophomore pitcher Blade Tidwell made his season debut against Western Carolina after experiencing shoulder stiffness.

Tidwell pitched one inning and recorded two strikeouts. He surrendered one earned run and two hits.

He entered the contest in the sixth inning with Tennessee leading, 8-0.

Tennessee entered the matchup with Western Carolina ranked No. 1 in six polls, including the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

The Vols will play at No. 5 Vanderbilt, Friday-Sunday, for its third Southeastern Conference series.

Tennessee is the sixth team to make it through the first two weeks of Southeastern Conference play unbeaten since the league went to a 30-game conference schedule in 1996.

Tidwell discussed his season debut following the game. His media availability can be watched below.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa ranked No. 6 in College Football News’ combined football and basketball rankings

It was a banner year across the board for Iowa athletics. The Hawkeyes won the Big Ten West division in football and finished with a 10-4 record after Wisconsin entered as the preseason favorite according to the media. In men’s basketball, Iowa won the Big Ten Tournament title and finished 26-10 during a season where the Hawkeyes were picked to finish ninth by the media in the preseason poll. Sophomore forward Keegan Murray emerged as one of the premiere players in the nation in men’s basketball. Murray finished tops in the country among power-five players, averaging 23.5 points per game. Meanwhile, on...
IOWA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commitment from 5-star Mookie Cook skyrockets Oregon Ducks near top of 2023 recruiting rankings

The Oregon Ducks landed a massive commitment on Thursday afternoon, signaling a huge win for Dana Altman and his coaching staff. 5-star small forward Mookie Cook announced that he would be coming home to the state of Oregon and playing for the Ducks in 2023. Cook, who plays for Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class. With him now committing to the Ducks, Oregon’s prospects for next season have gone through the roof. At the start of the day on Thursday, the Ducks sat at No. 13 in the national...
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

