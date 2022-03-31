ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 Times Fast Food Restaurants Threw Shade At Other Chains, And It Was Kinda Dirty Of Them

By Daniella Emanuel
 1 day ago

The only thing more delicious than fast food is watching fast food chains battle it out in advertisements, on Twitter, and pretty much any other public platform. Here are 16 times major franchises held nothing back and dragged their competitors to hell:

1.

Burger King used "It" to throw major shade at McDonalds. from funny

2.

My hometown DQ is offering a side of shade with your meal from CompanyBattles

3.

BK throwing shade from CompanyBattles

4.

McDonald’s throwing shade! from funny

5.

My local Arby's is throwing shade at McDonald's and by the looks of they're throwing back cheese from pics

6.

Sounds like someone just ate one of our biscuits. Cause y’all looking thirsty. https://t.co/89eqI5vk2z

@Popeyes 12:10 AM - 20 Aug 2019

7.

McDonald$ going after $tarbuck$ °~° from CompanyBattles

8.

I think I'll choose the whopper. from CompanyBattles

9.

The king wants spicy nuggets. from CompanyBattles

10.

Potbelly throwing shade on Subway from CompanyBattles

11.

McDonald’s vs. Burger King from CompanyBattles

12.

Wendy’s ain’t holding back from CompanyBattles

13.

Chick-Fil-a will forever be at a disadvantage. from CompanyBattles

14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35NBxp_0evGHNpg00
Twitter: @crysta_life / Via Twitter: @crysta_life

15.

Nando's Vs KFC from CompanyBattles

16.

Someone has to pick the low hanging fruit. from CompanyBattles

H/T: r/CompanyBattles

