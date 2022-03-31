ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skippy recalling peanut butters that may contain stainless steel fragments

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 17 hours ago

(NEXSTAR) – Nearly 162,000 pounds of select Skippy peanut butter products are being voluntarily recalled because some of the jars may contain small fragments of stainless steel.

Skippy Foods announced the recall Wednesday evening, saying roughly 9,350 cases of three products with specific code dates are affected. The stainless steel fragments are from a piece of manufacturing equipment.

Below is a list of the affected products and their corresponding code dates, which are found on the top of the lid.

Product Recalled Code Date
SKIPPY ® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz Best if Used By MAY0423
Best if Used By MAY0523
SKIPPY ® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter – Club, 2/40oz Best if Used By MAY0523
SKIPPY ® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz Best if Used By MAY0623
Best if Used By MAY0723
SKIPPY ® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14oz Best if Used By MAY1023

According to Skippy , internal detection systems at the manufacturing facility were able to detect the equipment issue. There have not yet been any reports from consumers about fragments found in the peanut butter.

Instead, Skippy said it is voluntarily recalling the affected products “out of an abundance of caution” and to “ensure that consumers are made aware of the issue.”

RECALL: Easter bunny cookie kit labeling omits milk allergen

The company says the recalled peanut butters were sent to 18 states: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin.

No other Skippy products are included in this recall.

If you have one of the above products, you are encouraged to return it at the store you purchased it from, contact Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779, or visit the company’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

FingerLakes1.com

Recall on dark chocolate espresso

This brand is recalling their dark chocolate espresso. Undeclared peanut allergen leads company to recall their dark chocolate espresso. And you may have already purchased it. NATIONAL NAPPING DAY: Sleep expert from Thompson talks sleep habits during the day and night. Dark Chocolate Espresso Recall. Albanese Confectionery Group Inc. is...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Ledger

PATRICIA MISIUK: There's no improving peanut butter and chocolate

My cooking regimen consists of nukable foods or those whose contents involve fewer than four ingredients and less than five minutes of prep time. I try to include healthy options between binge bouts with chocolate. I do enjoy viewing an occasional cooking program whose culinary venue consists of gleaming pots, pans, utensils and food processors. And the marble-topped island displays an arsenal of alphabetized spices and ingredients in matching bowls. Not to be ignored, several cooktops flanking the island.
LAKELAND, FL
