Prep Sports, March 31

Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos. So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Wilsonville softball team's 5-3 win over Oregon City at Wilsonville High School on Wednesday, March 30.
Check leaderadvertiser.com for updates. Frenchtown at Mission-Arlee-Charlo, 4 p.m. Stevensville at Polson, 3 p.m. Anaconda at Mission-Arlee-Charlo, game 1, 10 a.m. Ronan at Stevensville, 1 p.m. Tennis. Mission at Superior, 11 a.m. Track and Field. Polson, Ronan and Mission at Frenchtown Invitational, 10 a.m. Arlee at Bigfork, 10 a.m. TUESDAY,...
Corvallis High senior Sydney Soskis won three individual events and ran on a winning relay Wednesday to lead the Spartans in a three-team track and field meet at Crescent Valley. Soskis was first in the 100 meters (12.78 seconds), 200 (26.88) and long jump (15 feet, 9 inches) and also...
Pryor, a 6-foot-3 junior guard who played two years at North Idaho College before transferring to Washington, started six of his 20 games in the Aggies lineup after battling injuries, averaging 2.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18 minutes per game. Pryor had two points and four assists for New Mexico State (27-7) in a second-round loss to fourth-seeded Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament on March 19, after the 12th-seeded Aggies beat No. 5 UConn in the first round. Pryor has since entered the transfer portal.
Roundup of Wednesday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Ferris 10, North Central 0: Courtney Miller struck out 15 in a complete game one-hitter and went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a double and the Saxons (4-3, 2-3) beat the Wolfpack (1-4, 1-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game.
Polson wrestlers placed third in the large-team standings at the Little Guy Wrestling Western Montana Championships held at Linderman Gym over the weekend. More than 500 wrestlers representing teams from all around western Montana attended, with competition in five age groups — Novice (age 9-10), Middle (11-12), Middle Girls (11-12), Junior (13-14) and Junior Girls (13-14). The event is the season finale for the region’s Little Guy Wrestling programs.
The Columbia Falls softball team went 2-0 in Polson to open the season, dropping Class B Plains 21-4 and Butte Central 10-0. Maddie Moultray and Haden Peters teamed up for the shutout against Plains. Moultray struck out six and Peters struck out two. Haylee Lawrence went 2 for 4 with...
EUGENE, Ore. — Hayward Field reopened last year, and although the renovated venue hosted several meets in 2021 including the Olympic Trials, COVID-19 restrictions made events look a lot different. Fast-forward a year and this weekend's Hayward Premiere will be the first meet for the University of Oregon where...
MILTON-FREEWATER — After a two-year hiatus, the Carnival of Speed zooms back. The 85th edition of the meet is Friday, April 1, at Shockman Field, Milton-Freewater, and McLoughlin coach John Milleson said there should be plenty of athletes. “We have 30 teams coming, and close to 400 entries,” Milleson...
Morton-White Pass senior Jordan Koetje won three events on Thursday in a 1A/2B/1B track meet at Tenino. Koetje won the girls 100 meters in 12.73 seconds, the 200 (26.97) and the 300 hurdles (47.93). She also ran a leg on the second-place 4x100 relay team. Chloe Kelly, who won the 400 (1:14.7), ran a leg on the same relay squad.
Onalaska’s Kole Taylor won two boys events and Adna’s Faith Wellander swept the girls hurdles on Wednesday at a five-team track meet in Adna. Taylor won the 100 meters (11.56 seconds) and the 200 (23.85). Also on the boys side, Adna freshman Cohen Hartley won the 400 (58.81), while teammate Kolton Moon won the 110 hurdles (18.50). Hartley, Gevorg Ghazaryan, Tyler Price and Tristan Ridley teamed up to win the 4x400 relay. Trenton Carper added a win for Adna in the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches.)
Lehigh University freshman Jonathan Bennett (Hanford) had a good indoor men’s track season recently. At the Patriot League Indoor Championships last month, Bennett finished fifth in the men’s 60-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 8.07 seconds. Bennett also finished sixth in the men’s 60-meter finals with a...
