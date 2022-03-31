Prep Sports, March 31

Pryor, a 6-foot-3 junior guard who played two years at North Idaho College before transferring to Washington, started six of his 20 games in the Aggies lineup after battling injuries, averaging 2.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18 minutes per game. Pryor had two points and four assists for New Mexico State (27-7) in a second-round loss to fourth-seeded Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament on March 19, after the 12th-seeded Aggies beat No. 5 UConn in the first round. Pryor has since entered the transfer portal.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 22 HOURS AGO