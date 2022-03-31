ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police logs, March 31

oregontoday.net
 18 hours ago

According to an entry on the NBPD log for March 29, 12:27 a.m., Roosevelt & Colorado, “theft from vehicle.”. According to an entry...

oregontoday.net

Comments / 0

Related
Waterloo Journal

“Vaccinated”, Woman pulled a gun on another driver because she was enraged by his bumper sticker, which declared the man had been vaccinated against COVID-19

The 33-year-old woman reportedly pulled a gun on another driver on Sunday because she was so enraged by his bumper sticker, which declared the man had been vaccinated against COVID-19. The woman started honking her car horn after she saw the man’s “Vaccinated” bumper sticker and even throwing water bottles at his vehicle while both were stopped a red light. The victim reportedly captured the whole incident on video.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Man Calls 911, Asks Cops To Test If Meth He Bought Was Real: Police

A Florida man was arrested after he called 911 and requested cops to test if the drug he purchased was authentic, police have said. Thomas Eugene Colucci of Spring Hill called the emergency number Thursday and asked the dispatcher to send a deputy to "test the methamphetamine" as the substance he recently purchased did not produce the "expected sensation," Hernando County Sheriff's office noted in a news release.
SPRING HILL, FL
rolling out

Man kills 3 over social media post; what set him off

A New Jersey man was convicted on March 5, 2022, of killing two children and a college student after he broke into the home in November 2016 and tortured six victims because of a Facebook post. Jeremy Arrington was found guilty of three counts of murder, three counts of attempted...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nbpd#Roosevelt Colorado#Cbpd#Hall Roberts#Ccso#Disorderly Conduct Ii
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Miami Herald

Motorcyclist killed after ramming into back of 18-wheeler, Louisiana police say

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed after crashing into an 18-wheeler on a Louisiana freeway on March 10, police say. The Louisiana State Police say they’re still trying to figure out what happened. Salvatore Adams, a Slidell local, was riding his 2001 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle on Interstate 12 behind an...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

PA Wife Stabbed Husband Five Times Using Two Knives: Police

A 57-year-old woman supposedly wanted to kill her husband before she stabbed him five times on Sunday afternoon, according to the police. Manheim Borough police were called to a report of a domestic-related assault involving a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of North Charlotte Street on Mar. 20 around 2:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother accused of killing son told custody officer ‘my partner beat him’

A mother accused of killing her five-year-old son told a custody officer after her arrest “my partner beat him”, a court has heard.Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, South Wales, on July 31 2021, having been subjected to a “brutal and sustained assault”.Angharad Williamson, 30, Logan’s stepfather John Cole and a 14-year-old boy are on trial for his murder at Cardiff Crown Court.The jury on Friday saw videos of Williamson being arrested the day after Logan was found dead, when she cried and shouted “I haven’t done anything wrong”.In the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy