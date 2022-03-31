"Large and dangerous" brush fire contained off Blue Springs Church Road

A brush fire off Highway 86 at Avenue 72 in Oasis prompted a large response from Riverside County firefighters Saturday afternoon. Riverside County Fire revealed on Twitter that the fire had burned around 40 acres as of 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening, with just 10 percent containment. Crews revealed that gusts of wind reaching up to 20 miles per hour were fueling the forward progress of the flames, which had engulfed just about three acres as of 4 p.m. Saturday. As a result, an evacuation order was issued for Pierce Street and Avenue 70 in Thermal, while an evacuation warning was issued for the area surrounding Harrison Street and Avenue 70.A care and reception center was set up for displaced residents at Mecca Public Library located at 91260 66th Ave in Mecca.It was unknown what caused the blaze. California Highway Patrol officials ordered a Sigalert for at least one of the lanes of Highway 86 for several miles north of Avenue 72 as crews continued to work to control the flames and prevent forward progress.This is a developing story. Check back for details.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO