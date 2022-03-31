ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lance Stephenson wants to re-sign with Pacers

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DQF0T_0evGBFYc00

Michael Scotto: Lance Stephenson wants to re-sign with the Indiana Pacers as a free agent this offseason, a league source close to Stephenson told HoopsHype. Whether Indiana goes into a full rebuild or retool, Lance believes he fits into either scenario. Ultimately, he wants to spend the rest of his career in Indiana, I’m told.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

NBA executives believe Pacers center Myles Turner can land a protected first-round pick outside the lottery if he’s traded this summer, I’m told. More on Turner’s future, Malcolm Brogdon and Lance Stephenson on the @Jorge Sierra podcast with @Scott Agness.

👉🏼 https://t.co/Y1yOPRBH1B pic.twitter.com/daLod1QaB510:05 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UjsIJ_0evGBFYc00

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers vs Nuggets: Austin Rivers is ejected after scrapping with Lance Stephenson indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar10:33 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Austin Rivers just got a tech for throwing an elbow at Lance Stephenson. He’s been ejected. #Pacers tie the game with a FT from Keifer Sykes. 8:14 left in the game. Knotted at 100. – 8:58 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Lance Stephenson and Austin Rivers scrapping at this point in the season is precisely the randomness I didn’t know I needed. – 8:57 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets have completely lost their composure. It’s Lance Stephenson. Laugh it off. – 8:54 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Austin Rivers and Lance Stephenson getting into it.

Stephenson wants to get under your skin at ALL TIMES and succeeded right there.

Play is under review. – 8:53 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Lance Stephenson and Austin Rivers just got into it. Austin shoved Lance in the chest and they both had to be broken up. It happened right in front of the #Pacers bench. Crowd is HYPED.

Indiana trails 100-98 with 8:41 left in the game. – 8:52 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Lance Stephenson and Austin Rivers get into it near the Pacers bench. The crowd is LOUD now. Multiple Nuggets players are unhappy. – 8:52 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Austin Rivers and Lance Stephenson getting tied up. Both players exchange shoves, and Denver’s frustration with Indiana’s physicality is mounting. – 8:52 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Austin Rivers is not a fan of Lance Stephenson, shoves him after a play. – 8:52 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Lance Stephenson revenge game? Born Ready checks in. – 7:23 PM

Tony East: Pacers have officially signed Lance Stephenson to a deal for the rest of the season. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / February 3, 2022

Scott Agness: Lance Stephenson has signed with the Pacers for the rest of the season, league source told @FieldhouseFiles. He previously was on two 10-day hardship contracts, then two standard 10-days. This is his third stint with the franchise. This is a rest-of-season contract, not a multi-year deal. So he’ll finish the season with the Pacers, then be a free agent. The Pacers had a roster spot available after waiving Kelan Martin on Jan. 6. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / February 3, 2022

Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson has agreed to a deal for the rest of the season, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Reggie Brown of Priority Sports told ESPN on Wednesday night. Stephenson transformed himself into one of the season’s better comeback stories, turning a 10-day COVID-19 exception into three more successive 10-day deals and a return to the rotation for a franchise where he’s remained a largely popular figure. -via ESPN / February 3, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Wesley Matthews replacing Grayson Allen in Bucks lineup Tuesday

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Wesley Matthews will start on Tuesday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Matthews will replace Grayson Allen in the starting lineup. He has played a combined 44.8 scoreless minutes in the last two games. numberFire’s models project Matthews for 18.0 minutes and 9.4 FanDuel points, and he has a...
NBA
Empire Sports Media

Alec Burks delivers again but what is his future with Knicks?

Almost gone at the trade deadline, Alec Burks continues to prove his worth for the New York Knicks. Maybe not as their starting point guard for next season but as a veteran leader in a Taj Gibson-like ‘break-the-glass-in-case-of-emergency’ role if he stays. Burks made a three-pointer and game-sealing...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelan Martin
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Lance Stephenson
Person
Keifer Sykes
The Spun

8 Schools In The Mix For Transfer Andre Curbelo

A dynamic Illinois basketball player already has interest from numerous programs around the country. Andre Curbelo put his name in the transfer portal just a couple of days ago after a pretty frustrating season. He suffered a concussion early in the season and wasn’t able to do much until early February/March.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Indiana Pacers#Twitter#Turner#Jorge Sierra#Nuggets#Indystar
Reuters

Paul George, Clippers rally from 25 down to top Jazz

EditorsNote: changes to “3-pointer” in sixth graf. Paul George recorded 34 points, six assists and four steals in his first game in more than three months and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 25-point deficit to post a 121-115 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.
NBA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Mavs trounce short-handed Lakers

2022-03-30 04:26:46 GMT+00:00 - Luka Doncic collected 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to fuel the host Dallas Mavericks to a 128-110, wire-to-wire victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Doncic made 12 of 23 shots from the floor -- including four 3-pointers -- before sitting out...
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Pacers’ newest asking price in Myles Turner trade, revealed

The Indiana Pacers were actively exploring the possibility of trading Myles Turner at the NBA trade deadline. A season-ending foot injury put those talks to rest, however, and with it came a significant drop in Turner’s perceived trade value. Turner has just one year remaining on his contract in Indiana, so the possibility of the team looking to offload him this summer remains very much in play. Michael Scotto reported the latest rumblings on Turner’s value in a trade this offseason, and it’s far less than it would have been had he gotten dealt at the deadline.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Richard Jefferson Admits 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Wouldn't Have Completed 3-1 Comeback If Draymond Green Didn't Get Suspended: "I Thank Draymond When I See Him"

The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers will go down as one of the most legendary teams in NBA history for taking down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after having fallen to a 3-1 deficit. It was one of the best series' LeBron James has ever played and is the perfect chapter of his tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

George Karl to be inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Another Tar Heel is heading to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Former UNC player and NBA head coach George Karl will be a part of the 2022 class going into the Hall of Fame later this year. The class was reported on Thursday, featuring Karl along with Manu Ginóbili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash and Bob Huggins. As part of the announcement, the 2022 class will be revealed at halfcourt during the Final Four. For Karl, he will be there to see his Tar Heels take on Duke at the event, making it a little extra sweeter in New Orleans that weekend. George Karl, the NBA’s sixth-winningest head coach ever, will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2022 Karl coached 28 seasons in the NBA going 1175-824 in the regular season and 80-105 in the postseason. He’s currently sixth all-time in wins in NBA history. The class will be inducted later this Summer with a special ceremony. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
NBA
FOX Sports

NCAA Tournament odds: Picks for the Final Four games

From the underdogs barking in every round of the tournament to watching Coach K.'s greatness for one last run, March has been both mad and magical. Duke and North Carolina will play each other for the first time ever in the NCAA Tournament. Kansas is playing in its 16th Final Four! Villanova is on a mission to snag its first title since 2018. One thing I know for sure is that this is the weekend to bet on blue.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy