Lance Stephenson wants to re-sign with Pacers

Michael Scotto: Lance Stephenson wants to re-sign with the Indiana Pacers as a free agent this offseason, a league source close to Stephenson told HoopsHype. Whether Indiana goes into a full rebuild or retool, Lance believes he fits into either scenario. Ultimately, he wants to spend the rest of his career in Indiana, I’m told.

NBA executives believe Pacers center Myles Turner can land a protected first-round pick outside the lottery if he’s traded this summer, I’m told. More on Turner’s future, Malcolm Brogdon and Lance Stephenson on the @Jorge Sierra podcast with @Scott Agness.

#Pacers vs Nuggets: Austin Rivers is ejected after scrapping with Lance Stephenson indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 10:33 PM

Austin Rivers just got a tech for throwing an elbow at Lance Stephenson. He’s been ejected. #Pacers tie the game with a FT from Keifer Sykes. 8:14 left in the game. Knotted at 100. – 8:58 PM

Lance Stephenson and Austin Rivers scrapping at this point in the season is precisely the randomness I didn’t know I needed. – 8:57 PM

Nuggets have completely lost their composure. It’s Lance Stephenson. Laugh it off. – 8:54 PM

Austin Rivers and Lance Stephenson getting into it.

Stephenson wants to get under your skin at ALL TIMES and succeeded right there.

Play is under review. – 8:53 PM

Lance Stephenson and Austin Rivers just got into it. Austin shoved Lance in the chest and they both had to be broken up. It happened right in front of the #Pacers bench. Crowd is HYPED.

Indiana trails 100-98 with 8:41 left in the game. – 8:52 PM

Lance Stephenson and Austin Rivers get into it near the Pacers bench. The crowd is LOUD now. Multiple Nuggets players are unhappy. – 8:52 PM

Austin Rivers and Lance Stephenson getting tied up. Both players exchange shoves, and Denver’s frustration with Indiana’s physicality is mounting. – 8:52 PM

Austin Rivers is not a fan of Lance Stephenson, shoves him after a play. – 8:52 PM

Lance Stephenson revenge game? Born Ready checks in. – 7:23 PM

Tony East: Pacers have officially signed Lance Stephenson to a deal for the rest of the season. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / February 3, 2022

Scott Agness: Lance Stephenson has signed with the Pacers for the rest of the season, league source told @FieldhouseFiles. He previously was on two 10-day hardship contracts, then two standard 10-days. This is his third stint with the franchise. This is a rest-of-season contract, not a multi-year deal. So he’ll finish the season with the Pacers, then be a free agent. The Pacers had a roster spot available after waiving Kelan Martin on Jan. 6. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / February 3, 2022

Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson has agreed to a deal for the rest of the season, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Reggie Brown of Priority Sports told ESPN on Wednesday night. Stephenson transformed himself into one of the season’s better comeback stories, turning a 10-day COVID-19 exception into three more successive 10-day deals and a return to the rotation for a franchise where he’s remained a largely popular figure. -via ESPN / February 3, 2022