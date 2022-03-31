ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Indiana would be open to trading Malcolm Brogdon

 18 hours ago
Michael Scotto: This offseason, Malcolm Brogdon can be traded. He's owed $67.6 million over the next three seasons, according to our HoopsHype salaries page. Several executives believe Indiana will certainly be open to trading him this offseason as the Pacers look to build around their young backcourt core of Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte. Some executives believed his contract extension and being under team control for three seasons looking ahead makes him more appealing. Others were scared off and a little bit on the fence due to his injury history.

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

NBA executives believe Pacers center Myles Turner can land a protected first-round pick outside the lottery if he’s traded this summer, I’m told. More on Turner’s future, Malcolm Brogdon and Lance Stephenson on the @Jorge Sierra podcast with @Scott Agness.

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Goga Bitadze and Duane Washington Jr. are IN. Oshae Brissett is a game-time decision. Malcolm Brogdon and Isaiah Jackson are OUT, per #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. – 5:26 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers still have 10 guys on the injury report ahead of Pacers-Nuggets. One of the questionable players (Brogdon, Brissett, Bitadze, Washington, Jackson) will have to be active for the team to reach the needed 8 guys to play.

This could be a theme for the final 6 games. – 11:34 AM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Brogdon, Bitadze, Jackson and Washington Jr. are all questionable to play Wednesday against the Nuggets. Duarte is out.

fieldhousefiles.substack.com7:36 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Malcolm Brogdon got shots up during his usual pre-game shooting time pic.twitter.com/9ERYOrfI1Q6:54 PM

Michael Scotto: One executive specifically mentioned that Indiana traded their best player in Domantas Sabonis for a younger player in Tyrese Haliburton, who plays the same position as Brogdon. To him and other executives on a broader scale, it signaled a change in the direction for the franchise and that Brogdon could be more expendable. These executives certainly think that teams are going to be after him to try and get an upgrade at point guard and that Indiana would certainly be willing to listen. -via HoopsHype / March 31, 2022

The individuals around the league I’ve talked to think, for the most part, that contract extension is more of a detriment even though it’s an understood cost. In the middle of next year, he’s going to turn 30. He’s had an injury history dating all the way back to the University of Virginia. Long story short, I think they’ll absolutely gauge the market on Brogdon. I would not be surprised if he’s moved, and they can get value and open up cap space for them because he’s the highest-paid player on the team. -via HoopsHype / March 31, 2022

Rival executives around the league believe the Indiana Pacers will trade Malcolm Brogdon this offseason following the departures of Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis, along with the acquisition of Tyrese Haliburton. -via HoopsHype / February 9, 2022

