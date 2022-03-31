ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers could get a protected first-round pick for Myles Turner?

 18 hours ago
Michael Scotto: I spoke with four NBA executives who told me they believe Myles Turner can still get a protected first-round pick outside the lottery if he’s traded this offseason. When I asked the executives which teams they believe could try and trade for him, the usual suspects came up, including Charlotte, Toronto and Dallas.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

NBA executives believe Pacers center Myles Turner can land a protected first-round pick outside the lottery if he’s traded this summer, I’m told. More on Turner’s future, Malcolm Brogdon and Lance Stephenson on the @Jorge Sierra podcast with @Scott Agness.

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers injury report: Goga Bitadze (right foot), Malcolm Brodgon (rest), Isaiah Jackson (headache) and Duane Washington Jr. (right hip) are questionable against the #Nuggets.

Chris Duarte (left big toe), T.J. McConnell, Ricky Rubio, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren are OUT. – 10:13 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

My latest story offering thoughts on Myles Turner finishing the season off the court, Justin Anderson signing another 10-day; plus, a special celebration for Nancy Leonard, injury updates and more.

fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/myles-turner…6:52 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

“Could he have played a game or two at the end? Possibly, yes. He’s pretty close, but at that point with a back-to-back to end the season, what’s the point?” — #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on Myles Turner indystar.com/story/sports/n…6:37 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers center Myles Turner (foot) will not return this season indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar11:32 AM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers announce that Myles Turner is out for the season. He’s been out since January 14 with a stress reaction in his left foot.

“We will continue to work closely with Myles and we’re looking forward to his return to the court at full strength next season,” Kevin Pritchard said. – 11:05 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner being ruled out for rest of season: es.pn/3LqgD3710:57 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner — out since mid-January with a left foot stress reaction — will miss the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. Turner has made good progress in his recovery, but the Pacers have only seven games left and will miss the playoffs. – 10:32 AM

Scott Agness: My belief going into next season is you either have to trade or extend him. You’re not going to bring him back entering the final year of a contract. I doubt that would happen. I guess you could still trade him at the trade deadline. My current thinking is they’ll bring him back coming off an injury, and they’ll finally be able to see what he looks like with the new face of the team in Tyrese Haliburton. -via HoopsHype / March 31, 2022

You mentioned those teams. Those are the same teams that have been after him and targeting him for two or three years, it seems. Charlotte. Dallas. Atlanta at one time. The Lakers had made calls about him previously. Toronto could be in there. I know if he does get traded, Dallas would definitely be one that interests him personally because that’s his hometown team. -via HoopsHype / March 31, 2022

Charlotte has been seeking an upgrade at center and pursued Myles Turner, among other centers on the market. -via HoopsHype / February 10, 2022

