Le Mars Chamber April Employee of the Month

A long-time Primebank employee was honored as the April 2022 Le Mars Chamber Employee of the Month. Mark Schmidt was presented the award Wednesday evening. Mark has served Primebank’s investment and...
TOLEDO — The Tama-Toledo Area Chamber of Commerce has hired its first paid coordinator in over two years. The local business organization recently hired Marlys Upah to fill the part-time role after the position had been vacant since 2018 following the resignation of former coordinator Janet Busch. Chamber Board...
Stacey Heacock Weeks is the profit center leader at Heacock Insurance/Brown & Brown. She represents the fifth generation of a 100-year-old company founded in Sebring. An active member of the Lakeland community, she chairs the Chamber of Commerce board, serves on the Polk State College Foundation board, and is a graduate of Leadership Lakeland Class XXV and Leadership Polk Class VIII. When not working at the insurance firm or dedicating her time and energy to the Lakeland community, you can find Heacock Weeks spending time with her family.
