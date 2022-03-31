Le Mars Chamber April Employee of the Month

Stacey Heacock Weeks is the profit center leader at Heacock Insurance/Brown & Brown. She represents the fifth generation of a 100-year-old company founded in Sebring. An active member of the Lakeland community, she chairs the Chamber of Commerce board, serves on the Polk State College Foundation board, and is a graduate of Leadership Lakeland Class XXV and Leadership Polk Class VIII. When not working at the insurance firm or dedicating her time and energy to the Lakeland community, you can find Heacock Weeks spending time with her family.

29 MINUTES AGO