ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago grains consolidate ahead of USDA crop data

Agriculture Online
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Gus Trompiz and Hallie Gu PARIS/BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - Chicago grain futures were little changed on Thursday as the market awaited U.S. planting and inventory estimates that were taking the focus away from the war in Ukraine which has disrupted global supplies. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Ukraine 2022 grain crop seen down 54.6% to 38.9 mln T - APK-Inform

LVIV, Ukraine, March 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 grain harvest is likely to fall 54.6% to 38.9 million tonnes due to a decrease in sowing area caused by the Russian invasion, APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Wednesday. The 2022/23 July-June grain export could fall 32% to almost 30 million tonnes,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Grain ends the day lower | Monday, March 28, 2022

Although corn was able to end the day off the lows, May was down 5¢ while December was down 4¢. Prices recovered enough to settle near the 20-day average. Lower lows tomorrow would not be a good sign for the bull camp, as selling momentum could increase the further we get away from the 20-day average.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE - Ukraine 2022 grain/oilseeds crop forecast

LVIV, Ukraine, March 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 grain harvest could fall by 55% to 38.9 million tonnes due to a sharp decrease in sowing and harvesting areas caused by the Russian invasion, the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said. The following is the detailed forecast of the 2022 grain, oilseeds and sugar beet, provided by the consultancy. UKRAINE 2022 CROP FORECAST COMMODITY sowing harvested yield harvest 2022/ area (ha) area (ha) (tonne/h (tonnes) 2021 a) (%) wheat 6,686,000 3,935,000 3.78 14,865,000 -54% rye 109,000 69,000 2.54 174,000 -71% barley 1,941,000 1,622,000 2.82 4,577,000 -51% corn 3,144,000 3,066,000 6.04 18,516,000 -56% oats 127,000 125,000 2.05 256,000 -46% millet 59,000 59,000 1.35 79,000 -61% buckwheat 49,000 48,000 1.09 53,000 -50% peas 119,000 118,000 1.72 203,000 -64% rice 5,000 5,000 4.90 22,000 -54% GRAIN 12,325,000 9,129,000 4.26 38,906,000 -55% total sunflower 4,200,000 4,172,000 2.20 9,178,000 -45% rapeseed 1,440,000 1,014,000 2.49 2,520,000 -19% soy beans 1,200,000 1,192,000 2.30 2,743,000 -23% source APK-Inform (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
City
Paris, IL
Agriculture Online

Farmers in Argentina have sold 19.5 mln T of 2021/22 corn - ministry

BUENOS AIRES, March 29 (Reuters) - Argentina's producers have sold 19.5 million tonnes of corn for the 2021/22 season, the ministry of agriculture said on Tuesday. The ministry said that 744,000 tonnes of corn were traded between March 16 and 23, exceeding the 454,900 tonnes recorded the same period in the previous season, boosted by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that has cut the global supply of the grain.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maize#Stock#Grains#Ukraine#Reuters#The Chicago Boar Of Trade#Cbot
Reuters

German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Reuters

U.S. oil exports surge, drawing crude away from storage hub

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. oil exports have climbed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and barrels of domestic oil that would typically go to the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub are instead being exported via the Gulf Coast, traders said. The invasion threw the oil market into disarray, as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Philadelphia

How the Russia-Ukraine War Could Hit China's Trade

The Asian manufacturing giant's trade surplus could narrow to $238 billion this year – just about 35% of the historical high of $676 billion attained last year, according to estimates from ANZ Research. "The war in Ukraine will soon start to weigh on net trade due to softer foreign...
FOREIGN POLICY
Agriculture Online

To avert food shortage, U.S. and allies will boost food aid and grow more

Global food shortages are a real possibility as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Biden told reporters while meeting with allies in Brussels on Thursday. Western leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, joined Biden in saying they would step up their hunger-relief programs and encourage their farmers to grow more food.
U.S. POLITICS
freightwaves.com

Mexico increasingly attractive for US shippers, manufacturers

Economic growth in Mexico has caught the attention of many U.S. manufacturers and shippers looking to nearshore or take advantage of Mexico’s improving transportation networks and young, educated workforce. It seems that Mexico and the U.S. share more than just a border. “A lot of companies that went to...
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat, corn fall as Ukraine-Russia talks boost ceasefire hopes

CHICAGO, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell 4% and corn fell nearly 3% on Tuesday as comments by Russia and Ukraine following negotiations in Turkey raised hopes of a ceasefire in a conflict that has disrupted massive grain exports through the Black Sea region. However, trade was volatile,...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy