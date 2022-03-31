Chicago grains consolidate ahead of USDA crop data

LVIV, Ukraine, March 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 grain harvest could fall by 55% to 38.9 million tonnes due to a sharp decrease in sowing and harvesting areas caused by the Russian invasion, the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said. The following is the detailed forecast of the 2022 grain, oilseeds and sugar beet, provided by the consultancy. UKRAINE 2022 CROP FORECAST COMMODITY sowing harvested yield harvest 2022/ area (ha) area (ha) (tonne/h (tonnes) 2021 a) (%) wheat 6,686,000 3,935,000 3.78 14,865,000 -54% rye 109,000 69,000 2.54 174,000 -71% barley 1,941,000 1,622,000 2.82 4,577,000 -51% corn 3,144,000 3,066,000 6.04 18,516,000 -56% oats 127,000 125,000 2.05 256,000 -46% millet 59,000 59,000 1.35 79,000 -61% buckwheat 49,000 48,000 1.09 53,000 -50% peas 119,000 118,000 1.72 203,000 -64% rice 5,000 5,000 4.90 22,000 -54% GRAIN 12,325,000 9,129,000 4.26 38,906,000 -55% total sunflower 4,200,000 4,172,000 2.20 9,178,000 -45% rapeseed 1,440,000 1,014,000 2.49 2,520,000 -19% soy beans 1,200,000 1,192,000 2.30 2,743,000 -23% source APK-Inform (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)
Comments / 0