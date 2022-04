The Queen has been sharply criticised for her decision to walk with the Duke of York to the front of the congregation that gathered for Prince Philip’s memorial on Tuesday.Prince Andrew accompanied his mother to the service to honour the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, and walked her down the aisle to the front of the congregation as it began.It marked Andrew’s first public appearance after he reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was 17.In February, the Duke came to an out-of-court agreement to pay more than £10 million,...

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO