Minnesota State Mankato’s 2021-22 Good Thunder Reading Series Concludes April 7

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Tens of thousands of basketball fans have landed in Minneapolis for the weekend ahead of the NCAA Women’s Final Four this weekend. The event marks one of the largest held downtown since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. It’s estimated between 20-30 thousand spectators will enjoy the event – spending millions of dollars in the process. For the fans of Stanford, South Carolina, University of Connecticut and Louisville, all that matters currently is a chance at the championship trophy. “We’re here to see them win the National Championship,” said Fran Parker, who traveled with her family from Columbia,...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO