B/G Tennis | GAMEDAY vs University Cougars

LAKE CHARLES- Early insurance runs led McNeese softball to a 7-4 win over UL-Monroe Tuesday night at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond. “The team did a good job adding runs to put offensive pressure on the Warhawks.” said head coach James Landreneau. “Whitney Tate pitched well and I thought we played good defense behind her. It went a little crazy a little at the end, but the score did not reflect the tempo of the game.”
EL PASO, Texas - UTEP will open the 2022 football season in the Sun Bowl against North Texas on Aug. 27. Conference USA released its new slate, encompassing 11 returning members, on Wednesday. "We are excited about Conference USA moving forward with 11 members for the 2022-23 athletic year, and...
LSU (22-12, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) will host Kentucky (22-8, 3-3) in a three-game conference series beginning Friday. The Cowgirls are coming off a 7-5 win over Louisiana-Monroe Tuesday night. McNeese is led by Jil Poullard from Mos Bluff. She’s hitting (.362), hits (25), doubles (6), triples (2), home runs (3),...
Soccer season for the Uvalde Lobos came to an end Tuesday night at Castroville. The Lobos lost a 6-0 decision against the Boerne Lady Hounds, but the Class 4A Area round playoff match was closer than the final score indicates. Boerne’s Lady Hounds broke open a scoreless defensive battle on...
TAMIU head baseball coach Philip Middleton isn't going to be surprised by anything Texas A&M Kingsville does in the four-game series scheduled for this weekend.
Middleton coached at TAMUK for seven years and played a part in the recruitment of many players currently on the team's roster. So when he talks about the players on that team, he knows what he's talking about and he knows what they can do at the plate and on the mound.
"They're a good offensive club with some veteran guys in their lineup," he said. "We have some of the benefit that...
BEDFORD − Emma Sheehan saw this coming. Perhaps not the 19-1 demolition Argyle inflicted on Kennedale in the area round of the Class 4A Region I playoffs on Tuesday at Pennington Field, but something similar. Sheehan scored a career-high five goals with two assists − all in the first...
