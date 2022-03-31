Girls Softball | GAMEDAY vs Oviedo Lions

Some folks retire and other folks retire. Some ride off into the sunset never to live a life of peace and quiet, others turn up the Alice Cooper, kick open the front door, and do donuts in the parking lot. It’s just a matter of personal taste. Arkansas State assistant basketball coach Mike Scutero, however, is a fascinating hybrid. On one hand, he’s stepping away from the Red Wolves to spend more time with his family. This is a key feature of Retirement Type 1. On the other, he’s done so by dropping one of the wildest closing paragraphs in resignation-letter history. Strap in tight, people. This is one hell of a rollercoaster.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO