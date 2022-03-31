ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Brief: ‘The Rookie’ renewed; Oscar winner ‘Coda’ returning to theaters, and more

By The Hollywood Reporter
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleABC has renewed two of its popular primetime dramas, The Rookie and The Good Doctor, according to Variety. The Good Doctor, which centers on Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young doctor with autism, played by Freddie Highmore, will return for its sixth season. Antonia Thomas, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona...

The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Walker' Prequel Adds Netflix Star

The forthcoming Walker prequel pilot — Walker: Independence — has added a Netflix star to its growing cast. Deadline reports that Single All The Way actor Philemon Chambers has joined the new show as a series regular. Chambers will portray Independence Deputy Sheriff Gus, who is described as being "polite, careful, even-tempered, and genuinely willing to help."
TV SERIES
Vulture

One Perfect Shot Brings Film Twitter to HBO Max

Film Twitter has finally made its way to the big screen, well a bigger screen than a phone. HBO Max will debut the documentary series One Perfect Shot on March 24. Based on the Twitter account @OnePerfectShot, the series of the same name follows a specific director who explains in detail one of their “most iconic shots.” According to an HBO Max press release, “directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking.” Created alongside director Ava DuVernay, the series includes shots from films like Wonder Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip, and Heat. The full lineup includes directors Aaron Sorkin, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann. All six episodes will premiere on HBO Max on March 24.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Oscars Fans Clash Over ‘CODA’ After WGA-Producers Guild Wins

There are certain staples that reemerge every Oscars season — the beautiful gowns, the overlong speeches, and more recently, the cacophony of discourse. Sure, people have always looked for awards season villains, but now they can do it in an endless feedback loop… Fun! This year, Sian Heder‘s feel-good film CODA has somehow emerged as something of a late-stage “villain” contender, prompting another exhausting round of online backlash.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

ABC Renews ‘The Good Doctor’ & ‘The Rookie’ for 2022-2023 Season

ABC‘s long-running dramas aren’t going anywhere. The network has renewed The Good Doctor, for Season 6, and The Rookie, for Season 5, for the 2022-2023 season. This news comes as we head towards season finales and after ABC has already renewed dramas Grey’s Anatomy (for Season 19) and Station 19 (for Season 6) and comedy Abbott Elementary (for Season 2).
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Ciara Joins ‘The Color Purple’ Movie Musical Cast at Warner Bros.

Ciara is the latest music icon to join the cast of the Warner Bros. movie musical remake of “The Color Purple,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Ciara will portray the adult version of Nettie, which already has Halle Bailey (“The Little Mermaid”) portraying the younger version of the character. She joins a cast that already includes Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Louis Gosset Jr. H.E.R., David Alan Grier and Fantasia Barrino.
MOVIES
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES

