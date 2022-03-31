ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Lindsey Thornburg Is Hiring A P/T Web And Customer Service Assistant In New York, NY

By Winnie Liu
fashionista.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLindsey Thornburg is seeking an energetic, skilled and organized individual with a...

fashionista.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

These 13 Women Are The Richest In New York State [Photos]

March is Women's History Month and International Women's Day just passed on March 8,. International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also observed in support of taking action against gender inequality around the world. We all know the world couldn’t run without women (we mean, just listen to Beyoncé).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
CBS New York

As Omicron variant BA.2 spreads rapidly, NYC's new health commissioner holds 1st briefing

NEW YORK -- New York City's new health commissioner introduced himself with his first COVID briefing Friday. It comes as the new form of the Omicron variant, known as BA.2, is spreading rapidly across our area.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, Dr. Ashwin Vasan said he plans to take a precautionary approach to public health.BA.2 now makes up nearly 25% of new COVID infections in the U.S., and 39% in New York and New Jersey. Health officials say it does not appear to cause more severe illness, but data shows it's 30% more transmissible. Dr. Vasan also addressed one of the most pressing questions from parents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KISS 104.1

5 Cheapest Towns to Live in New York State

Whenever I tell someone who doesn't live in the State of New York, that I live there, they immediately assume I'm from New York City. That's just the perception for outsiders when it comes to "New York." I live on the opposite side of the state in Western New York,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Weekly

Thinking of Moving Out of New York City? Some Cautionary Words

First of all, full disclosure. My wife and I have owned a home near Woodstock, NY for years. My wife was brought up surrounded by nature in Pennsylvania and thrives on feeding birds and chipmunks, and I was born on 50th street and 8th Avenue and am energized by street life, asphalt, and the A train. We live in the West Village, and have for many years, including through the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copywriting
freightwaves.com

Survey: Package insurance, personalization among top e-commerce shopper asks

Many e-commerce brands offer free shipping today in an effort to compete. But for many small and midsized (SMB) brands, there is a cost. Without the scale of Amazon or Walmart, shipping rates tend to be higher and technology to track those deliveries more scarce. There is hope, though, and...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Jobs
103.9 The Breeze

New York State Makes Buffalo Energy Company Pay For Deceiving Customers

New York Attorney General Letitia James is making an energy company based in Buffalo pay for deceiving customers all over the state. After launching an investigation into its business practices, Attorney James found that Family Energy misled customers. Family Energy, which is an energy services company that buys energy and resells it to customers, charged consumers more for electric and gas services. Some customers paid hundreds of dollars more per year. Attorney James secured $2.15 million in restitution from the company, which is located at 729 Main Street in Buffalo. In addition to the money, the state is requiring Family Energy to cease its dishonest practices.
BUFFALO, NY
Boston Globe

Seaplane service returns between Boston and New York

Tailwind Air will be resuming its Boston-New York seaplane service this year, and this time it will offer a full season of trips. Tailwind brought seaplane service back to Boston Harbor for the first time in decades last year, but it was for a truncated, four-month season. This time around, the service will begin on March 21 and continue until the end of November. One-way tickets will range in price from $395 to $795. That makes them more expensive than comparable flights on major airlines, but Tailwind CEO Alan Ram said his company offers a more convenient, faster way to fly between the two cities. The trips last under 90 minutes, from downtown to downtown. On the Boston side, passengers will board on a shuttle boat either at Fan Pier or Rowes Wharf, and taxi out to a floating dock in the harbor near Logan Airport. In New York, passengers disembark at the seaplane dock at East 23rd Street. Tailwind plans to offer three outbound trips from Boston each weekday, as well as three inbound trips, and also will offer a late Sunday flight, with the hope to add more service in the warmer months. Ram said he initially expected the vast majority of flights last year to be for business travel, but at least half were leisure trips. The company flies eight-passenger, amphibious Cessna Caravans staffed with two pilots. — JON CHESTO.
BOSTON, MA
Jacksonville Daily Record

Current ABC First Coast President, Todd Hollinghead, joins Carlton Construction

With a passion for safety and quality, Todd Hollinghead joins the Carlton Construction team with more than 20 years of construction, engineering and project management expertise. As the company’s new in-house project manager, he brings a background in site development, senior living and multi-family projects to his new role, with...
CONSTRUCTION
CNBC

Companies are betting these employee benefits will help them in the ‘Great Reshuffle’

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas such as remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture taking place right now.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy