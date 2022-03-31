Lindsey Thornburg Is Hiring A P/T Web And Customer Service Assistant In New York, NY

Tailwind Air will be resuming its Boston-New York seaplane service this year, and this time it will offer a full season of trips. Tailwind brought seaplane service back to Boston Harbor for the first time in decades last year, but it was for a truncated, four-month season. This time around, the service will begin on March 21 and continue until the end of November. One-way tickets will range in price from $395 to $795. That makes them more expensive than comparable flights on major airlines, but Tailwind CEO Alan Ram said his company offers a more convenient, faster way to fly between the two cities. The trips last under 90 minutes, from downtown to downtown. On the Boston side, passengers will board on a shuttle boat either at Fan Pier or Rowes Wharf, and taxi out to a floating dock in the harbor near Logan Airport. In New York, passengers disembark at the seaplane dock at East 23rd Street. Tailwind plans to offer three outbound trips from Boston each weekday, as well as three inbound trips, and also will offer a late Sunday flight, with the hope to add more service in the warmer months. Ram said he initially expected the vast majority of flights last year to be for business travel, but at least half were leisure trips. The company flies eight-passenger, amphibious Cessna Caravans staffed with two pilots. — JON CHESTO.

BOSTON, MA ・ 16 DAYS AGO