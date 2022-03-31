ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Warm, breezy Thursday in Southeast Texans

 18 hours ago

Warm today, chance of rain Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly sunny today with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will gradually increase tonight with lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the low and mid 60s. Showers will be possible in the afternoon with much higher chances for rain and some thunderstorms overnight.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FIRST ALERT: Breezy and mild Thursday afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine on Thursday, but there will be a gusty breeze in the afternoon. Look for a 10-20 mph westerly wind, with a few gusts between 25-30 mph possible in the mid to late afternoon. The wind will diminish Thursday night under clear skies. The low temperature will be in the 40s on Friday morning.
ATLANTA, GA
Thursday’s Weather: Breezy and warm with strong to severe storms possible later this evening

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Our Thursday is off to a quiet start, but another round of late day showers and strong storms moves into East Texas, and due to the chance for more severe storms a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for late Thursday afternoon into the overnight hours. Most of the late morning and afternoon today will be quiet, with just a few spotty showers developing here or there as temperatures climb into the middle to upper 70s thanks to some very breezy southerly winds. Storm chances ramp up late in the afternoon around 5 PM to 6 PM and will last until around 1 AM to 2 AM as another potent upper-level disturbance and weak cold front races into the area. Widespread showers and thunderstorms develop along and ahead of this cold front, with some of the stronger storms developing large hail, heavy to very heavy rainfall, and potentially some isolated damaging wind gusts. Tornado threat is not at zero but is quite low. Some stray showers will remain possible early Friday, but skies will dry out by the afternoon as highs run a bit cooler in the middle 60s. This weekend is shaping up to be a lovely one, with highs in the lower to middle 70s and nothing but sunshine! We continue to monitor Monday for another strong storm system that looks to bring widespread heavy rains as well as the potential for more severe storms. Please remain weather alert and continue to monitor for more information on Monday’s severe set up. Some rain could persist into the first half of Tuesday but looks to dry out by the late afternoon. Everyone should keep their phones charged and try to park your vehicles somewhere with a roof to avoid hail damage if possible.
EAST TEXAS, PA
Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad

I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
TEXAS STATE
Orange, TX
Beaumont, TX
Port Arthur, TX
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares a disaster as massive 45,000-acre Eastland Complex Fire burns through at least 50 homes and leaves a sheriff's deputy dead

A declaration disaster was issued in 11 Texas counties as a massive wildfire that has burned down at least 50 homes and left a sheriff's deputy dead continues to spread. Firefighters are tackling the Eastland Complex Fire, which has burned through 45,000 acres and was only around 15 percent contained as of Saturday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service fire.
POLITICS
Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
Add this one to the list: Another H-E-B is in the works for North Texas

FORNEY, Texas — You're either tired of hearing about it, or can't get enough: Another H-E-B grocery store is coming to North Texas. The popular San Antonio-based grocery chain, which had long delayed a full-on entrance into the North Texas market, now has plans for a store in Forney, the Kaufman County suburb east of Dallas.
FORNEY, TX
One Popular Longview Seafood Restaurant Announces Plans to Expand to Tyler, TX

Look out Tyler! A popular seafood restaurant out of Longview, TX has its sights set on the Rose City. KLTV is reporting that the City of Tyler has issued a sign permit for The Mighty Crab at 2001 W Southwest Loop 323. If that address is familiar it should be, it was formerly the home of China Café. And Tyler-ites won't have long to wait, General Manager Brandon Polk said the restaurant will be open sometime this year.
TYLER, TX
PHOTOS: Storm damage across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several areas in East Texas were hit hard by severe weather Monday night into Tuesday morning. KETK has compiled photos of storm damage from areas across East Texas. If you have any photos of storm damage, you can send them here. Harrison County. Houston County.
ENVIRONMENT
Mostly sunny and breezy Thursday, a bit cool this weekend

A chill is in the air on this Thursday morning. We're waking up in the low 40s right now, which is about 20 degrees cooler compared to yesterday morning! A mix of sun and clouds will be the story once again today with highs a few degrees below average in the low 60s. The wind will kick back into high gear this afternoon! Sustained southwest winds around 15-20 MPH may gust near 30 MPH at times. Mostly cloudy skies return Friday as an upper level low meanders to our north. A few sprinkles can't be ruled out later in the evening Friday, but most stay dry.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Sunday Forecast: Warm, breezy with high fire danger

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Passing clouds, south breezes and very warm temperatures are expected today. The conditions will lead to a heightened fire danger across Green Country, with the area of most concern west of Highway 75. Afternoon temperatures may reach the low 80s in a few spots, too.
TULSA, OK
Severe weather sends 100-foot tree into Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe weather in Caddo Parish Wednesday caused a 100-foot tree to fall on a man’s home. Zachary Blunk says that a little wind was blowing through his neighborhood in the 10000 block of Lasso Lane, but nothing that would cause alarm, when suddenly a tree that was more than 6 feet wide and 100-feet tall crashed into the center of his home. A total of four trees fell on the house but the largest one issued a crushing blow to the home.
SHREVEPORT, LA

