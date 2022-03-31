ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Family, Friends Hold Candlelight Vigil For 3-Year-Old Boy Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver In Brewerytown

By CBS3 Staff
 18 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family and friends held a candlelight vigil for a 3-year-old who was struck and killed by an accused drunk driver. They gathered to remember John Johnson at the intersection of 30th Street and Girard Avenue in Brewerytown.

Police say Timothy Robinson was driving under the influence when he struck Johnson and his mother on Monday.

Robinson was charged with involuntary manslaughter and other offenses.

