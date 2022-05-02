Richest billionaires in Florida

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

By Stacker
 3 days ago

James Leynse/Corbis // Getty Images

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data , people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich —as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries : finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Florida, using data from Forbes . Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of April 30. Forbes lists 77 billionaires in Florida.

#20. Sami Mnaymneh
- Net worth: $4.6 billion (#607 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Miami Beach, Florida
- Source of wealth: private equity, Self Made

#19. Isaac Perlmutter
- Net worth: $4.7 billion (#596 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Palm Beach, Florida
- Source of wealth: Marvel comics, Self Made

#18. Igor Olenicoff
- Net worth: $4.7 billion (#584 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Lighthouse Point, Florida
- Source of wealth: real estate, Self Made

#17. Charles B. Johnson
- Net worth: $4.9 billion (#559 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Palm Beach, Florida
- Source of wealth: money management

#16. Robert Rich Jr
- Net worth: $4.9 billion (#553 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Islamorada, Florida
- Source of wealth: frozen foods

#15. Dirk Ziff
- Net worth: $5.0 billion (#532 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: North Palm Beach, Florida
- Source of wealth: investments

#14. Jeff Greene
- Net worth: $5.1 billion (#518 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Palm Beach, Florida
- Source of wealth: real estate, investments, Self Made

#13. Ronald Wanek
- Net worth: $5.3 billion (#501 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Saint Petersburg, Florida
- Source of wealth: furniture, Self Made

#12. Tom Golisano
- Net worth: $5.6 billion (#459 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Naples, Florida
- Source of wealth: payroll services, Self Made

#11. Terrence Pegula
- Net worth: $5.8 billion (#446 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Boca Raton, Florida
- Source of wealth: natural gas, Self Made

#10. Orlando Bravo
- Net worth: $6.3 billion (#397 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Miami Beach, Florida
- Source of wealth: private equity, Self Made

#9. Micky Arison
- Net worth: $6.4 billion (#390 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Bal Harbour, Florida
- Source of wealth: Carnival Cruises

#8. Reinhold Schmieding
- Net worth: $7.0 billion (#337 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Naples, Florida
- Source of wealth: medical devices, Self Made

#7. Jude Reyes
- Net worth: $7.1 billion (#334 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Palm Beach, Florida
- Source of wealth: food distribution, Self Made

#6. J. Christopher Reyes
- Net worth: $7.1 billion (#334 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Hobe Sound, Florida
- Source of wealth: food distribution, Self Made

#5. Paul Tudor Jones II
- Net worth: $7.3 billion (#312 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Palm Beach, Florida
- Source of wealth: hedge funds, Self Made

#4. Shahid Khan
- Net worth: $7.5 billion (#304 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Naples, Florida
- Source of wealth: auto parts, Self Made

#3. Carl Icahn
- Net worth: $16.2 billion (#109 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Indian Creek, Florida
- Source of wealth: investments, Self Made

#2. David Tepper
- Net worth: $16.7 billion (#102 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Palm Beach, Florida
- Source of wealth: hedge funds, Self Made

#1. Thomas Peterffy
- Net worth: $19.8 billion (#81 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Palm Beach, Florida
- Source of wealth: discount brokerage, Self Made

Comments / 0

#Billionaires
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

