Virginia State

Richest billionaires in Virginia

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data , people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich —as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries : finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Virginia, using data from Forbes . Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of April 30. Forbes lists 9 billionaires in Virginia.

#9. Richard Fairbank
- Net worth: $1.1 billion (#2,496 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: McLean, Virginia
- Source of wealth: banking, Self Made

#8. George Pedersen
- Net worth: $1.1 billion (#2,490 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: McLean, Virginia
- Source of wealth: defense contractor, Self Made

#7. Steve Case
- Net worth: $1.4 billion (#2,016 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: McLean, Virginia
- Source of wealth: AOL, Self Made

#6. Michael Saylor
- Net worth: $1.5 billion (#1,981 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Vienna, Virginia
- Source of wealth: cryptocurrency, Self Made

#5. William Conway Jr
- Net worth: $3.6 billion (#836 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: McLean, Virginia
- Source of wealth: private equity, Self Made

#4. Winifred J. Marquart
- Net worth: $3.6 billion (#833 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Source of wealth: cleaning products

#3. Daniel D'Aniello
- Net worth: $4.0 billion (#746 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Vienna, Virginia
- Source of wealth: private equity, Self Made

#2. Pamela Mars
- Net worth: $8.5 billion (#247 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Alexandria, Virginia
- Source of wealth: candy, pet food

#1. Jacqueline Mars
- Net worth: $34.2 billion (#38 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: The Plains, Virginia
- Source of wealth: candy, pet food

Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

