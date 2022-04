Ten years ago, Jim Contant from Hampton Falls and his family made a giant card for the Connecticut community affected by the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. This week, the Seacoast family announced that they are creating a similar giant card for the people of Ukraine. Jim explained the sentiment behind the idea. He said that after the Sandy Hook tragedy, so many of us had this feeling of despair and helplessness inside, knowing we wanted to do SOMETHING but unsure as to what. Jim and his son got the brilliant idea to make a giant card and get as many people to sign it as possible. They circulated it through various cities across New Hampshire, and gave people the opportunity to sign messages of love and support.

