Boston, MA

Chris Rock Makes First Public Comments About the ‘Slap’ at Sold Out Boston Show

By Lori Voornas
 1 day ago
We've heard from every possible person except Chris Rock, and that ended Wednesday night. But don't think he went on a 30-minute tirade about what happened Sunday at the Academy Awards. According to the Boston Globe, he's 'still processing'. Plus as he pointed out to the sold-out crowd at Wilbur Theater,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Dover, NH
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

