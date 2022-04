While the broader stock market continues to go through ups and downs, meme stocks are turning heads. By and large, this somewhat volatile section of the market seems to be making a comeback in terms of attention. Evidently, some of the biggest names in the space have and continue to see increased activity over the past week. So much so that the likes of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were recently halted for volatility during trading yesterday morning. Today, while the meme stock goliath is returning some of those gains, investor interest in the industry remains high.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO