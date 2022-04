The FDA on March 29 amended emergency use authorizations to clear second booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines for people 50 and older. The agency said the additional shots are authorized to be administered at least four months after receiving the first booster among those in the designated age group, according to a news release. The FDA also authorized a second booster of Pfizer's vaccine for those 12 and older with certain immunocompromising conditions and a second booster of Moderna's vaccine among immunocompromised adults. This means some immunocompromised people would be able to get a fifth shot, as the primary series for this group includes three doses and one booster had already been approved.

