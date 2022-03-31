Happy National Crayon Day!

John Arthur Almquist Jr. was born on March 19, 1932, in Wilmington, Delaware, the only child of John Arthur Almquist, Sr., a chemist at duPont, and Carol Bruce Almquist. He died in Tucson, his home for more than 60 years, on March 18, 2022. John grew up on a farm in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Phillips Academy (Andover) in 1950 and received a BA in Economics from Cornell University in 1955. While at Cornell, he met Laura (Lolly) Treman, and they were married in 1956. John was commissioned in the US Navy through the Cornell Naval ROTC program in March 1955 and served as a combat duty pilot aboard aircraft carriers in 1956 and 1957. In 1958, he and his family moved to Tucson, where he worked as a stockbroker and as a Naval Reserve pilot. In 1964, John joined the Arizona Air National Guard in Phoenix. He was appointed Commander of the Arizona Air National Guard in 1983 and promoted to the rank of Major General in 1987. He retired in 1991 with multiple commendations and more than 6,400 flying hours. John was also a successful stockbroker for more than 40 years, retiring as a vice president at Prudential Securities in 2001.John strongly believed in giving back to the community and was a generous supporter of many local and national charitable causes. He treasured Tucson's desert and the abundant wildlife, and was an avid Arizona Wildcats booster. He will be remembered as a kind, generous man who shared his joy in life with all he met. He is survived by Laura, his wife of 66 years; children Peter (Marty), Kristin, and Arthur (Amy); grandchildren Matthew (Allison) and Chris; sister-in-law Carol; and nephews Robert (Erin), Duncan, and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be designated to the YMCA of Southern Arizona, 60 W. Alameda Street, Tucson, AZ 85701 in support of scholarships for military kids to the Triangle YMCA Ranch Camp or to the YMCA's Armed Services Support Fund. Donations can also be made to the John and Laura Almquist Fund at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, 5049 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 201, Tucson, AZ 85711, which supports several nonprofit organizations. A celebration of John's life will be held at St. Mark's Presbyterian Church, 3809 E. 3rd St., Tucson, AZ 85716 on a date to be announced. Arrangements are by Adair Funeral Homes.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO