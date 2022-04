New Richmond – Most players won’t hit six home runs in their career. Paige Laxton has done it in a matter of two weeks. Over the first eight games of the season the senior catcher and Glenville State signee has scorched the ball, notching 16 hits and driving in 21 RBIs. Twelve of those hits have been for extra bases – six home runs and six doubles.

