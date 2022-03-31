ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Student identified as suspect in German university poisoning

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179M14_0evFuj1S00
Germany University Poisoning File---File photo shows the area around building L201 on the Lichtwiese campus that was cordoned off in Darmstadt, Aug. 23, 2021. Seven people at the Technical University of Darmstadt may have suffered severe health problems, including symptoms of poisoning, from food on Monday. (Alexander Rau/dpa via AP) (Alexander Rau)

BERLIN — (AP) — Investigators said Thursday they have identified a 32-year-old student as the suspect in the poisoning of seven people at a university in western Germany last year.

In August, prosecutors opened an investigation after employees and students at the Technical University in Darmstadt, south of Frankfurt, received medical treatment for symptoms of possible poisoning. Police said at the time that milk cartons and water containers in a building on the campus appeared to have been contaminated.

On Thursday, they said the 32-year-old from the German city of Mainz, a materials science student at the university since 2017, has been sent to a psychiatric hospital. She is suspected of attempted murder, but officials believe she can't be held criminally responsible because of a psychiatric illness. Police said the suspect hasn't yet responded to the allegations.

They said information from over 1,000 witnesses helped firm up their case against the suspect, and that forensic analysis pointed to her having been in the building the night before the victims' symptoms appeared.

Some of the affected employees were mentioned in notes written by the woman, and the investigation found indications that she felt persecuted by them, police said. They didn't identify the “harmful substances” that were used.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh

79K+

Followers

99K+

Posts

26M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Police: Missing man murdered, two suspects identified

Police say a man reported missing in late 2020 has been murdered, and two suspects have been identified. The victim is Albert Aukai Manners, who was 35 when he was reported missing on Dec. 1, 2020. Family members reported not hearing from him since the middle of November 2020. Police...
HILO, HI
KCEN TV NBC 6

Suspect identified in fatal shootings of two children in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police have charged Kendrick Donnell Gaines, 39, with Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in the killing of two Killeen girls during a domestic dispute on March 11. Around 11:12 a.m. police were sent to the 400 block of West Vega Lane...
KILLEEN, TX
explore venango

Police Ask Public for Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are attempting to identify a suspect in a Forest County burglary. The burglary occurred on an undisclosed date at a cabin located on Nebraska Road, Green Township. The victim discovered pry marks on the front and back doors of the...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
YourCentralValley.com

Help needed to identify drive-by shooting suspect car

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a drive-by shooter. Deputies say they were called to a hospital about someone with a gunshot wound. Deputies learned that multiple people were driving south on Road 156 between avenue 288 and avenue 280. The people were passing a slower […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poisoning#Western Germany#Frankfurt#College#German#Ap#The Technical University#The Associated Press
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WXII 12

Greensboro police identify suspect in Dunbar Street shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One man is now facing charges after a shooting that critically injured one person Monday afternoon. Greensboro police said that 33-year-old D'Shaun Holloway was identified as the suspect in a shooting on Dunbar Street where one person was shot two times. Holloway is being held in...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
The Independent

Man knifed neighbour after subjecting him to years of threats, court told

A man who knifed his neighbour 27 times on his victim’s front lawn had warned police just the day before “I will murder him”, a court has heard.Can Arslan, 52, launched the frenzied attack on father-of-three Matthew Boorman, 43, as Mr Boorman made his way to his front door on the afternoon of October 5 last year.The victim’s wife, Sarah Boorman, tried to pull Arslan off her husband as horrified neighbours looked on in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire.Mrs Boorman also suffered a deep wound to her thigh from Arslan’s knife.After killing Mr Boorman, Arslan, who had made...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kirstie Ellis ‘murder’: Woman ‘laid dead in house undiscovered for weeks’, police say as two arrested

A woman who was found dead in a property in West Yorkshire had been there for “a number of weeks”, police have said. Kirstie Ellis’s death is now the subject of a murder investigation and two people have been arrested. Her family said that they were “heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman.” They described her as a “beautiful soul, a lover of music, socialising and having fun.”Ms Ellis’s body was discovered inside a property in Stanhall Mews, Stanningley after police received a concern for safety report on 25 March. They have issued an appeal for anyone “who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOAT 7

Victim and suspect identified in deadly Albuquerque Foothills shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UPDATE: APD has identified the suspected shooter as 52-year-old John Dawson Hunter, who lived in the 13000 block of Montgomery Blvd. NE. APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos says, "Investigators believe Hunter was suffering some sort of mental crisis when he started shooting randomly at people in the area of his home."
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WBRE

Suspect identified in Kingston armed robbery

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One juvenile suspect has been identified in an armed robbery in Kingston on Friday and is now facing charges. The Kingston Municipal Police Department says on Friday, they responded to the Pantry Quik in the 600 block of Wyoming Avenue for a call of an armed robbery. Police say the […]
KINGSTON, PA
PennLive.com

Suspect identified in Manheim Twp. nightclub killing

Manheim Township police say they have identified Tyler Jamel Wilson, age 28, as the shooter in the fatal incident that occurred at Club23 on the early hours of Saturday, March 19. Charges against Wilson, of Columbia, include criminal homicide, firearms charges, and several counts of reckless endangerment, according to court...
MANHEIM, PA
KSNB Local4

Kearney Police identify suspect for January 16 shooting

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a Lexington man as well as injuries to two others in an attempted robbery on January 16, 2022. Kearney Police say they have continued to follow-up on leads, interview witnesses, and compile forensic and digital...
KEARNEY, NE
BBC

Three dogs secured after Egdon attack on toddler

Three dogs have been secured following an attack on a two-year-old boy that left him in a critical condition, police have confirmed. He was seriously hurt at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday. West Mercia Police said the dogs had been removed from the property and there was no...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Student kills peer at South Carolina middle school

GREENVILLE, S.C. — (AP) — A 12-year-old student was shot and killed Thursday by another 12-year-old student inside their South Carolina middle school, authorities said. The shooter was found hiding under a deck at a home not far from Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville about an hour after the shooting and was still armed, Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said.
GREENVILLE, SC
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
79K+
Followers
99K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy