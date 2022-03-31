ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Is Planning a 'Complete Overhaul of Her Show' Before Taking Over Ellen DeGeneres' TV Slot

By Michelle McGahan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8Y0I_0evFuMur00

She’s taking it “Piece by Piece”! Kelly Clarkson is giving her talk show a makeover.

“She will be taking a few weeks off to take the kids on vacation, but will be focused on complete overhaul of her show as she takes over for Ellen,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly .

Meet Kelly Brianne! Kelly Clarkson Is Granted Legal Name Change

The Kelly Clarkson Show will be replacing Ellen DeGeneres ’ long-running The Ellen DeGeneres Show in NBC’s 3 p.m. ET time slot. Ellen will go off the air on May 26 after 19 seasons. The original American Idol winner’s show currently airs at 2 p.m. ET.

As it stands, the format of Clarkson’s eponymous, Emmy-winning talk show involves the “Because of You” singer interviewing celebrity guests, meeting everyday people with fascinating stories, covering hit songs and playing games. In December 2020, the show was renewed until 2023. It is currently in its third season.

Breaking Down Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Divorce Settlement

The American Song Contest cohost has been making several big changes in recent months. On March 10, after seven years of marriage and a two-year court battle, Clarkson finally settled her divorce from Brandon Blackstock , with whom she shares two kids: River Rose, 7, and Remy, 5. Later that month, on Monday, March 28, she also legally changed her name to Kelly Brianne, according to court documents obtained by Us — though she will still go by Kelly Clarkson professionally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31oR1I_0evFuMur00
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

When filing for the name change in February, the Texas native cited the reason for wanting to go by her first and middle name. Per documents obtained by Us , she stated that the moniker “more fully reflects who I am.”

The Voice coach previously opened up on her talk show about her fears regarding the impact the divorce could have on her children.

“It’s horrible. There are so many hard parts,” she said of her split from Blackstock in December 2020. “The hardest part for me is the kids. That’s the hardest for me. I think as women we are trained … to take it all on and you can deal with it and you’re fine, but it’s your babies that you worry about.”

Revisit Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock's Blended Family Photos Before Split

Both River Rose and Remy have made appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show , including the memorable moment in September 2021 when her youngest interrupted Chris Martin singing “Yellow” to tell his mom — and the musician — that he had to go to the bathroom .

For more on Clarkson’s decision to update her talk show, watch the video above and pick up the newest issue of Us Weekly , on newsstands now.

Kathleen Tye
15h ago

She is a lovely, talented lady but it would be good if she lost some weight. She's too young to be this large and age will only compound her weight problem if she doesn't work on it now. Wish her the best.

