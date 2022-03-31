ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Frankfurt Airport owner sells stake in China's Xi'an Airport

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 18 hours ago

BERLIN — (AP) — The operator of Frankfurt Airport said Thursday that it is selling its minority stake in China's Xi'an Airport after failing to expand its business in the huge Chinese market.

Fraport AG said it is selling its 24.5% stake in the airport's operating company to Chang’an Huitong Co. Ltd. for 1.11 billion yuan ($175 million).

CEO Stefan Schulte said Xi'an “gave us an opportunity to showcase our expertise in airport management,” with passenger numbers more than quadrupling to over 40 million per year over the 14 years since Fraport acquired its stake.

“We always regarded our minority stake in Xi’an as a starting point for expanding our business in China,” Schulte said in a statement.

“However, this never materialized in Xi’an or at any other Chinese airport,” he added. “Consequently, we have now decided to cease our activities in the Chinese market.”

Fraport said the Xi'an operating company, Xi’an Xianyang International Airport Co. Ltd., expects the transaction to be concluded during the second quarter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

World's longest commercial flight route is created as Cathay Pacific launch 10,326-mile New York-Hong Kong service avoiding Russian airspace

Cathay Pacific will set a new world record for the longest commercial flight route after tweaking its New York to Hong Kong journey to avoid Russian airspace. Hong Kong's national flag carrier will now send jets journeying between JFK in New York and Hong Kong International (HKG) around Russia rather than through it.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

British Airways warn passengers they must wear face masks on flights to 50 destinations that demand them - weeks after announcing it was no longer compulsory to wear the coverings on their planes

British Airways - who announced they were scrapping masks on flights - are now warning people they must still put them on if they are going to 50 destinations. BA customers will only need to wear a face covering on board flights if their destination requires it, the airline said but it has since listed places that include where it is unsure masks are required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

Airport security strike in Germany causes cancellations, delays

March 14 (UPI) -- Airport security staff from at least six German airports walked off their jobs in a daylong strike Monday, causing widespread delays and cancellations. Verdi, the union for the security workers, said the so-called "warning strike" was called after they failed to make movement in three rounds of collective bargaining talks with the German Employer's Association. Both sides plan to meet again on Wednesday and Thursday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frankfurt Airport#Ap#Chinese#Fraport Ag#The Associated Press
travelnoire.com

6 Of The World's Most Luxurious Airports

If you’re an avid traveler, you likely spend a good amount of time in airports. The bustling hubs are a big part of the travel experience. Many of them leave much to be desired. However, there are some airports so modern, beautiful, and full of amenities, they seem more like part of the actual destination itself. These are six of the world’s most luxurious airports.
LIFESTYLE
US News and World Report

Details of Crashed Boeing 737-800 and China Eastern Airlines

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Here are some facts about the Boeing 737-800 jet and China Eastern Airlines, involved in a crash on a domestic flight on Monday with 132 people on board. BOEING 737-800 The Boeing 737-800 is part of the 737 family, the world's most-flown commercial aircraft series. It was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

Air New Zealand’s new nonstop flight from New York to Auckland will be the fourth longest worldwide

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As New Zealand prepares to reopen to tourists ahead of schedule, the country's national air carrier, Air New Zealand, is paving the way for their arrival, starting with a brand new nonstop route between New York City and Auckland.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
China
simpleflying.com

This Week In Aviation History: Singapore Airlines' Only Hijacking

On March 26, 1991, Singapore Airlines flight SQ 117 was en-route to Singapore from Kuala Lumpur when four Pakistani hijackers commandeered it. The Airbus A310 with the registration number 9V-STP had taken off from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (SZB) at 21:38 local time headed for Singapore Changi Airport (SIN).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KTVZ

Airline offers 17-hour flights from New York to New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s flagship airline says it has started selling tickets for direct flights to and from New York. The new route will take more than 17 hours southbound and be among the longest nonstop flights in the world. Air New Zealand had intended to start the route from Auckland to John F. Kennedy International Airport in 2020 but then the pandemic hit. The first flights will now begin in September. For two years, the South Pacific nation imposed some of the world’s toughest border restrictions. But the government announced earlier this month that it would reopen to tourists from the U.S. and many other countries by May 1.
WORLD
simpleflying.com

Time Up: Foreign Lessors To Terminate All Leases On Russian Airline Fleets

Today marks the deadline for the EU and UK sanctions for lessors to end all leases with Russian carriers. This would mean bringing home nearly 500 planes, valued at over $10 billion, and leaving airlines will few planes to continue flying. However, recovering planes has become next to impossible and lessors are quickly accepting that they may never see their jets again.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic scrap face mask rule: Airlines say passengers won't be forced to wear one on some routes from tomorrow as government ends remaining Covid travel curbs

British holidaymakers will not be required to wear masks on British Airways and Virgin Atlantic flights following the government's announcement that all Covid travel measures will end on Friday. British Airways customers will only need to wear a face covering on board flights if their destination requires it, while Virgin...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Points Guy

South African airline, British Airways partner, grounded indefinitely

South Africa’s aviation authority has indefinitely grounded flights from Comair, a carrier that is a partner with British Airways and operates Kulula, a low-cost airline. The government cited recent safety incidents in grounding the South Africa-headquartered airline, and noted concerns flagged as part of a safety inspection. The agency called on Comair to make immediate changes. The company said it is working to provide documentation to the government, but has no timetable on when its flights might be back in the air.
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Inside Eindhoven Airport's Ambitious Expansion Plans

Netherland’s second-largest airport, Eindhoven, is preparing to expand as it anticipates a surge in post-pandemic travelers. The current terminal only has the capacity for 5 million passengers a year; however, the airport expects a return to pre-pandemic passenger numbers, around 7 million. Details of the expansion. Plans for the...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Ireland's Shannon Airport Scraps The 100ml Liquid Rule

Shannon Airport has announced that the 100ml restriction on liquids in passenger hand luggage has been removed. The restrictions have been an inconvenience to passengers since being introduced in 2006. Why was the 100ml rule introduced?. In the summer of 2006, Intelligence Services uncovered a plot to blow up multiple...
WORLD
simpleflying.com

Delays At Heathrow As British Airways Faces Another IT Meltdown

Significant delays and cancelations met passengers flying into London on British Airways today as the airline recovered from technical issues. The technical outage was the second one for the British flag carrier in less than a month. British Airways saw over 40 flights into London Heathrow (LHR) canceled today as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Passengers left ‘stranded’ for days at Heathrow by technical glitch

Travellers at Heathrow continue to be affected by long delays caused by a technical issue with British Airways.One passenger who is currently stranded at the airport told the PA news agency it will be two days before she is provided with a new flight.Michelle Heinrich, a student and translator from Germany who lives in Coventry, had been due to fly to Germany at 5.40pm on Wednesday. She said problems had started as early as 2.40pm when passengers tried to check in and drop bags off.When the gate number was due to be announced, passengers were instead told the flight was...
LIFESTYLE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
79K+
Followers
99K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy