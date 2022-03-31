ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Women Wanted in West Virginia for Killing Teen Arrested at Dover Hotel

WBOC
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del.- Police say two women wanted in West Virginia for the murder of a 13-year-old girl were arrested at a Dover hotel on Wednesday night....

Comments / 8

Ex Democom
10h ago

These two worthless human beings should never get out of jail! But they will because it happened in WV. Neither of them will pull 10 years because they'll plea bargain it to death!

