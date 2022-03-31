ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IPxH2_0evFtfWl00

SOCCER

— The United States men are returning to the World Cup after the trauma of missing the 2018 tournament, clinching a berth for this year’s championship in Qatar on Wednesday despite a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica on the final night of qualifying.

Juan Pablo Vargas got behind Walker Zimmerman and headed Brandon Aguilera’s corner kick past goalkeeper Zack Steffen in the 51st minute, and Anthony Contreras knocked in a cross off a scramble in the 59th after Steffen couldn’t hold onto a free kick.

A sellout crowd of about 35,000 in National Stadium came to life, but the Americans’ 5-1 rout of Panama at home last weekend gave them a huge goal-difference margin over Costa Rica. That meant the U.S. merely had to avoid losing by six goals or more in order to claim an automatic berth by finishing among the top three nations in North and Central America and Caribbean.

— The U.S. Soccer Federation and the union for its women’s national team are set to negotiate past the expiration of their collective bargaining agreement on Thursday in an effort to reach a deal on equal pay.

The sides announced in December they had agreed to a three-month extension of a labor deal originally set to expire Dec. 31. The terms of the expiring agreement will remain in force under the status quo.

The U.S. men have been playing under terms of an agreement that expired on Dec. 31, 2018.

— The Washington Spirit announced that the sale of the National Women’s Soccer League team to Michele Kang has closed and she is officially the controlling owner.

The completion of the sale, which was announced in February, formally closes a lengthy battle over the team.

Kang acquired the interests of co-owners Bill Lynch and Steve Baldwin to form a new ownership group. The terms of the sale were not disclosed.

AUTO RACING

Formula One is all-in on the United States with a race on the Las Vegas Strip added to the 2023 calendar as the most glamorous motorsports series in the world continues to expand its North American footprint.

The Bellagio, Caesars Palace and the MSG Sphere will be among the landmarks along the temporary street course built for a Saturday night race in November 2023. The race is a first for F1 in that the series will promote the event alongside Liberty Media Corp., the American parent company of F1.

The Las Vegas race will be the third stop in the United States next season for F1, which has raced at Circuit of the America’s in Austin, Texas, since 2012 and in May will make its debut in Miami. Barring any shakeups, existing races in Mexico City and Montreal will bring F1 to North America five times next season.

NCAA

A year after glaring inequities were revealed at the women’s NCAA Tournament and less than two weeks after sharp criticism from Congress, NCAA President Mark Emmert declared Wednesday that he was happy with the institution’s progress but said there had only been “preliminary discussions” about distributing tournament revenues to women’s programs.

Emmert said the work ahead improving conditions for women’s basketball includes negotiating a new television contract for the women’s tournament and potentially having a similar revenue distribution protocol as the men’s event.

Emmert was careful not to call for specific changes ahead of discussions by the NCAA’s hundreds of member schools, and he declined to offer his own viewpoint.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Shaheen Holloway is leaving Cinderella Saint Peter’s for Seton Hall just days after helping the little Jesuit school make history by becoming the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

Seton Hall athletic director Bryan Felt announced the hiring of the 45-year-old early Wednesday evening. It really wasn’t a surprise.

Holloway played for the Pirates of the Big East Conference and his move to replace Kevin Willard has been a hot topic since the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Willard left last week for the head job at Maryland.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

2022 World Cup: USMNT's mindset, strategy at Costa Rica

In their heart of hearts, every member of the U.S. Men’s National Team expected victory in Sunday’s must-win match against Panama. But a 5-1 thrashing that, in theory at least, renders Wednesday’s World Cup qualifying finale in Costa Rica (9:05 p.m. ET) mostly anticlimactic? Nobody expected that.
FIFA
ESPN

Costa Rica beats United States in final match of CONCACAF WC qualifying

Costa Rica maintained its unbeaten record at home against the United States in World Cup qualifying with a 2-0 win at the Estadio Nacional in San Juan on Wednesday night. Despite the result, the U.S. still finishes third in CONCACAF's Octagonal qualifying table behind first-placed Canada and second-placed Mexico, thus securing an automatic spot in Qatar at year's end. Costa Rica is in fourth, meaning it will play a one-off match against New Zealand in Qatar to determine which of those two teams make the finals.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Texas State
ESPN

United States books spot to 2022 World Cup in Qatar

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica -- The United States men's national soccer team has qualified for the 2022 World Cup, securing its berth to the tournament in Qatar after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia. In what was largely a formality, the U.S. lost 2-0 to Costa Rica on...
MLS
Daily Mail

New Zealand thrash Solomon Islands 5-0 to set up an intercontinental World Cup play-off against Mexico or Costa Rica and edge closer to their first finals appearance since 2010

New Zealand crushed Solomon Islands 5-0 in the final of the Oceania qualifying tournament in Doha on Wednesday to seal a World Cup playoff berth and keep alive their hopes of a first finals appearance in 12 years. Bill Tuiloma's header at the far post eased the pressure after a...
SOCCER
NBC News

U.S. men qualify for first World Cup since 2014

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — The United States men are returning to the World Cup after the trauma of missing the 2018 tournament, clinching a berth for this year’s championship in Qatar on Wednesday despite a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica on the final night of qualifying. Juan...
SOCCER
Bladen Journal

EVERS COACHESEAST TO A WIN

CHICAGO — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the girls McDonald’s All America game returned with firepower at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Tuesday as the East defeated the West 95-75 in what is believed to be the highest scoring game in the 19-game history. A pair...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Emmert
Person
Walker Zimmerman
Person
Zack Steffen
Person
Shaheen Holloway
Person
Kevin Willard
FOX Sports

CONCACAF: Mexico heads to 8th straight World Cup with win

It was never really in doubt that Mexico would make its eighth straight World Cup. Mexico had all but booked its spot in Qatar heading into its final qualifying match against El Salvador on Wednesday night. The mood from the home crowd at Azteca Stadium was light from the moment a remote-controlled toy truck delivered the game ball to midfield for kickoff.
FIFA
Footwear News

Adidas’ New Speedy World Cup Soccer Ball Goes on a Sustainable & Empowering ‘Journey’

Click here to read the full article. Adidas is bringing its sporting expertise to the FIFA World Cup yet again, this year for its 91st event in Qatar. Following the Cup’s postponement in 2021, the 2022 sporting event will find soccer teams from across the globe competing to win the prized tournament. Ahead of the Cup, Adidas has revealed its design for the event’s Match Ball — which happens to be its 14th successive for the FIFA World Cup. Named “Al Rihla,” the ball is intended to travel faster than previous models thanks to its CTR-core and a newly textured paneled polyurethane...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Big East Conference#Americans
NBC Sports

Watch USMNT clinch 2022 World Cup berth vs. Costa Rica

The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team is officially World Cup bound. The squad punched its ticket to Qatar with a 2-0 loss on the road against Costa Rica on Wednesday. A World Cup berth was virtually secured for the USMNT leading into Wednesday’s contest, as it needed a win, draw or loss by fewer than six goals to solidify its spot. Following the USMNT’s disastrous 2017 loss to Trinidad and Tobago that kept it out of the previous World Cup, the team took care of business in its 2022 qualification finale.
MLS
ESPN

USMNT underwhelms vs. Costa Rica, but all eyes on World Cup now qualification assured

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica -- A raucous, celebratory atmosphere inside the Costa Rica National Stadium dictated the mood. Los Ticos had just finished off a 2-0 win to remain undefeated all time against the United States men's national soccer team in San Jose. There were even fireworks, despite the fact the home side failed to claim an automatic place at Qatar 2022, setting up a playoff versus New Zealand instead.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
NCAA
Place
Mexico City
Bladen Journal

Tune in to Saturday’s big game

So there’s a rather big basketball game on Saturday night … perhaps you’ve heard of the matchup: North Carolina versus Duke in the Final Four of the NCCAA tournament. Talk about some serious March Madness. You can read more about it today on pages 1A and 3B.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy