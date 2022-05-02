ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Richest billionaires in Washington

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLPGV_0evFta7800
MARK RALSTON/AFP // Getty Images

Richest billionaires in Washington

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data , people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich —as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries : finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Washington, using data from Forbes . Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of April 30. Forbes lists 15 billionaires in Washington.

#15. Bob Muglia
- Net worth: $1.1 billion (#2,465 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Mercer Island, Washington
- Source of wealth: software, Self Made

#14. Bruce Nordstrom
- Net worth: $1.1 billion (#2,424 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Seattle, Washington
- Source of wealth: Nordstrom department stores

#13. Martin Selig
- Net worth: $1.4 billion (#2,069 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Seattle, Washington
- Source of wealth: real estate, Self Made

#12. David Hindawi
- Net worth: $1.8 billion (#1,628 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Seattle, Washington
- Source of wealth: software, Self Made

#11. Orion Hindawi
- Net worth: $2.0 billion (#1,490 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Seattle, Washington
- Source of wealth: software, Self Made

#10. Craig McCaw
- Net worth: $2.2 billion (#1,392 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Hunts Point, Washington
- Source of wealth: telecom

#9. James Jannard
- Net worth: $2.8 billion (#1,101 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: San Juan Islands, Washington
- Source of wealth: sunglasses, Self Made

#8. Howard Schultz
- Net worth: $3.7 billion (#797 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Seattle, Washington
- Source of wealth: Starbucks, Self Made

#7. Gabe Newell
- Net worth: $3.9 billion (#773 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Seattle, Washington
- Source of wealth: videogames, Self Made

#6. Charles Simonyi
- Net worth: $5.7 billion (#449 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Medina, Washington
- Source of wealth: Microsoft, Self Made

#5. Melinda French Gates
- Net worth: $6.0 billion (#419 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Medina, Washington
- Source of wealth: Microsoft

#4. MacKenzie Scott
- Net worth: $36.8 billion (#33 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Seattle, Washington
- Source of wealth: Amazon

#3. Steve Ballmer
- Net worth: $90.7 billion (#11 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Hunts Point, Washington
- Source of wealth: Microsoft, Self Made

#2. Bill Gates
- Net worth: $129.4 billion (#4 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Medina, Washington
- Source of wealth: Microsoft, Self Made

#1. Jeff Bezos
- Net worth: $150.1 billion (#3 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Seattle, Washington
- Source of wealth: Amazon, Self Made

You may also like: Where people in Washington are moving to most

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

The 25 Richest People in the US

Although the World Bank worries that 100 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty as a result of the pandemic, those who live in extreme wealth weathered the storm just fine. The world's...
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
State
Washington State
City
Medina, WA
City
Mercer Island, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Schultz
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Gabe Newell
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Steve Ballmer
Person
John D. Rockefeller
Person
Jeff Bezos
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy