Richest billionaires in Washington

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data , people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich —as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries : finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Washington, using data from Forbes . Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of April 30. Forbes lists 15 billionaires in Washington.

#15. Bob Muglia

- Net worth: $1.1 billion (#2,465 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Mercer Island, Washington

- Source of wealth: software, Self Made

#14. Bruce Nordstrom

- Net worth: $1.1 billion (#2,424 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Seattle, Washington

- Source of wealth: Nordstrom department stores

#13. Martin Selig

- Net worth: $1.4 billion (#2,069 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Seattle, Washington

- Source of wealth: real estate, Self Made

#12. David Hindawi

- Net worth: $1.8 billion (#1,628 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Seattle, Washington

- Source of wealth: software, Self Made

#11. Orion Hindawi

- Net worth: $2.0 billion (#1,490 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Seattle, Washington

- Source of wealth: software, Self Made

#10. Craig McCaw

- Net worth: $2.2 billion (#1,392 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Hunts Point, Washington

- Source of wealth: telecom

#9. James Jannard

- Net worth: $2.8 billion (#1,101 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: San Juan Islands, Washington

- Source of wealth: sunglasses, Self Made

#8. Howard Schultz

- Net worth: $3.7 billion (#797 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Seattle, Washington

- Source of wealth: Starbucks, Self Made

#7. Gabe Newell

- Net worth: $3.9 billion (#773 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Seattle, Washington

- Source of wealth: videogames, Self Made

#6. Charles Simonyi

- Net worth: $5.7 billion (#449 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Medina, Washington

- Source of wealth: Microsoft, Self Made

#5. Melinda French Gates

- Net worth: $6.0 billion (#419 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Medina, Washington

- Source of wealth: Microsoft

#4. MacKenzie Scott

- Net worth: $36.8 billion (#33 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Seattle, Washington

- Source of wealth: Amazon

#3. Steve Ballmer

- Net worth: $90.7 billion (#11 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Hunts Point, Washington

- Source of wealth: Microsoft, Self Made

#2. Bill Gates

- Net worth: $129.4 billion (#4 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Medina, Washington

- Source of wealth: Microsoft, Self Made

#1. Jeff Bezos

- Net worth: $150.1 billion (#3 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Seattle, Washington

- Source of wealth: Amazon, Self Made

