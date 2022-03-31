ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UK greenhouse gas emissions rose 5% in 2021, figures show

By Emily Beament
The Independent
The Independent
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XkawY_0evFtWX600

UK greenhouse gas emissions rose nearly 5% last year on 2020’s record lows, official statistics show.

But the provisional data for 2021 reveals climate pollution remained more than 5% below 2019 levels, reflecting the ongoing impact of Covid-19 restrictions.

Total greenhouse gas emissions were up 4.7% in 2021 on 2020 levels, reaching 424.5 million tonnes, but were 5.2% lower than 2019.

Pollution from key greenhouse gas carbon dioxide was up 6.3% year-on-year, with increases in all sectors, led by a 10% jump in transport emissions, the statistics from the Business Department (Beis) show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1seUGM_0evFtWX600

Over the long term, greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 were 47% below what they were in 1990.

The biggest driver of the long-term fall in emissions is a decrease in pollution from power stations, as electricity generation shifts away from coal towards gas and renewables.

Separate data from Beis shows a drop in renewable generation from a record high in 2020, due to less favourable weather conditions.

Overall, renewables accounted for 39.3% of total generation in 2021, down on the record 43.1% in 2020 but still the second highest level on record.

A decrease in renewable and nuclear generation meant low-carbon sources represented 54.1% of generation in 2021, 5.1 percentage points lower than in 2020, the figures show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kf8EF_0evFtWX600

The climate and energy data comes alongside the latest findings from Beis’ quarterly public attitudes tracker, revealing 85% of the public are concerned about climate change, with 43% saying they are very concerned.

The figures for winter 2021 were unchanged from the autumn.

But an increasing proportion of the public are aware of the concept of net-zero – cutting greenhouse gas emissions to zero overall. The UK has a legal target to achieve the shift by 2050.

In winter 2021, more than nine in 10 (91%) of people were aware of the concept of net-zero, a significant increase from 87% in the autumn.

Half of the people quizzed felt they knew a lot or a fair amount about the concept, up from 46 in autumn 2021, the figures show.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Independent
The Independent

576K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Follow The Independent and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Independent

Government mulls plans to ask coal plants to stay open

The Government could turn back to coal despite promises to phase it out to reduce the UK’s reliance on the dirty fuel.Officials are talking to EDF, the French energy giant, to see if it could keep the West Burton A plant in Nottinghamshire going.It had been planned to be shuttered by September to help the UK reach its target of not burning any coal for electricity by next October.The deadline was set as part of the UK’s plans to reach net zero by the middle of the century.The country has slowly cut back its reliance on coal, switching to renewables...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fast Company

Wind and solar hit a record 10% of global electricity generation in 2021

Ramping up renewable energy is crucial to limiting carbon emissions and meeting our climate goals. And in 2021, the world reached a renewable energy milestone: Wind and solar power together accounted for a record one-tenth of global electricity use, reports a new analysis by energy think tank Ember. According to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Weekly Covid cases in UK increase by 1m, figures show

The number of coronavirus infections across the UK rose by an estimated 1m compared with the previous week, with figures in Scotland at a record high, data from the Office for National Statistics has revealed. According to the latest information from the ONS, based on swabs collected from randomly selected...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Carbon Dioxide#Gas Carbon#Pollution#The Business Department
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Americans want more domestic energy production

(The Center Square) – The increased pressure on the U.S. oil supply and soaring gas prices have left the vast majority of Americans calling for more domestic oil production. Convention of States Action along with The Trafalgar Group released new polling data that showed that 77.3% of surveyed American voters say that, “in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Biden should make increasing American energy production a priority.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
LiveScience

How to store renewable energy

Renewable-energy storage is important to help humanity reduce its dependence on fossil fuels such as oil and coal, which produce carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases that cause climate change. Harnessing the power of the sun with solar panels and utilizing wind power with wind turbines are two common ways...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wyoming News

Congress considers renewable energy spending as critics say U.S. needs increased oil production

(The Center Square) – The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee held a hearing Wednesday to consider investing more in renewable energy sources amid soaring gas prices and international tension over the global energy supply. “At a time when American energy costs are tied to the whims of dictators like Vladimir Putin, our hearing today will explore how our nation can promote American energy security by facilitating investments and innovation in climate solutions,” said Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., who chairs the committee. ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

EPA eyes new rule for gas-fired power plants

EPA Administrator Michael Regan confirmed earlier this month that his agency plans to focus on gas-fired power in its updated carbon rule for new power plants. But how to do it raises a barrage of legal and technological questions that will have implications for how — and whether — the United States can decarbonize its power grid.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newstalk KGVO

Are Electric Vehicles the Answer for Montana’s Energy Future?

With oil prices and subsequently gas prices rising due to global issues, many are saying that the time has come to make the switch to electric vehicles. On the KGVO Talk Back show, Bob Seidenschwarz, representing the Montana World Affairs Council, hosted Goeffrey Styles, Managing Director of GSW Strategy Group, who is widely known and respected within the energy sector throughout the world.
MISSOULA, MT
Phys.org

Methane-eating bacteria convert greenhouse gas to fuel

Methanotrophic bacteria consume 30 million metric tons of methane per year and have captivated researchers for their natural ability to convert the potent greenhouse gas into usable fuel. Yet we know very little about how the complex reaction occurs, limiting our ability to use the double benefit to our advantage.
WILDLIFE
US News and World Report

UK May Provide More Help to Households on Energy Bills -Sunday Times

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government could provide another multi-billion pound package to help shield households from a further jump in energy bills later this year after its latest budget was criticised for not going far enough, the Sunday Times reported. Finance minister Rishi Sunak announced a package of state-backed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

German gas and power prices for households at new highs

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - War in Ukraine and the threat of energy supply disruptions have driven gas and electricity bills for German householders entering into new contracts to record highs and will filter down to others over time, data showed on Wednesday. A household using 20,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

As gas prices soar, EVs out of reach

As energy prices soar, more people are considering a move away from gas-powered vehicles, however, finding electric vehicles (EVs) or hybrids has been difficult amid the surging demand. On Tuesday, oil was trading around the $111 a barrel level, while Brent, the global benchmark, rose to $116 as the war...
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Shareholders at Four U.S. Oil Companies to Vote on Climate Proposals

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Shareholders at four U.S. oil companies will vote in the coming quarter on proposals for the firms to meet emissions targets set out in Paris in 2015, said climate activist group Follow This. The votes will test shareholder willingness to impose new air pollution restrictions amid high energy...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

The Independent

576K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy