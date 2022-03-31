ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Owen Farrell’s comeback stalls as concussion rules him out of Sale clash

By Duncan Bech
The Independent
The Independent
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8Ace_0evFtKBc00

Owen Farrell ’s comeback from repeated ankle injuries has stalled for concussion reasons arising from Saracens’ Gallagher Premiership victory over Bristol.

Farrell was replaced in the 71st minute of the clash in north London on Saturday after departing for an HIA, which he passed.

However, the England playmaker has still been following the return to play protocols this week and has not been picked for Friday’s visit to Sale.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Independent
The Independent

576K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

Paul Gallen says there are PLENTY of NRL players who’d love to do an Ash Barty and retire from footy in their mid-20s - as former Shark blames social media’s constant scrutiny

Paul Gallen believes there are a large number of NRL players tempted to follow Ash Barty and retire from footy early, due to the tolls of abuse from 'cowards' on social media. World No 1 Barty shocked the sporting world last week when the Aussie star announced her retirement from tennis, aged 25, insisting she had 'nothing more to give' to the sport.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#England#Stalls#Gallagher Premiership#Hia
BBC

Sophie Ecclestone: The making of England's world top-ranked bowler

ICC Women's World Cup semi-final: South Africa v England. Date: 31 March Time: 02:00 BST Venue: Christchurch. Coverage: Live ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentary with in-play clips (UK only) on the BBC Sport website.
SPORTS
BBC

Harlequins: Matas Jurevicius extends contract with Premiership champions

Harlequins forward Matas Jurevicius has agreed to extend his contract with the Premiership champions. Jurevicius, 21, who can play in both the second and back row, has been handed more opportunities this season after his senior debut in 2020. "It was a very easy decision for me to re-sign with...
RUGBY
BBC

Wales women: WRU make three additions to coaching staff

Wales have named Mike Hill as their new women's assistant coach and Adam Thomas as a part-time skills coach. Hill, who will have responsibility for the forwards, arrives from Bath Rugby's academy. The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has also named George Morgan as a nutritionist for Wales women as well...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Wales 1-1 Czech Republic: Hosts keep unbeaten run going with draw

Rubin Colwill scored his first international goal as Wales extended their unbeaten home record to 18 games with a 1-1 friendly draw against the Czech Republic in Cardiff. Tomas Soucek put the visitors ahead in the first half, but Colwill instantly replied with a strike as clinical as his FA Cup goal for Cardiff at Liverpool last month.
SPORTS
The Independent

Alex Sanderson tips McCall and Farrell as possible successors to Eddie Jones

Alex Sanderson has urged the Rugby Football Union to appoint Marc McCall or Andy Farrell as Eddie Jones’ England successor.Twickenham has already begun the search for the right candidate to take over from Jones when his contract expires after next year’s World Cup with an Englishman the clear preference.Whoever is chosen could shadow Jones throughout the global showpiece that is being staged in France and must be in place for the following Six Nations.Sale director of rugby Sanderson, who has also been linked with the role, views Steve Borthwick as the favourite but believes that two other of his former...
RUGBY
The Independent

Lord Patel salutes Yorkshire reforms as Headingley internationals get go-ahead

New Yorkshire chair Lord Patel saluted “an overwhelming vote for positive change” as structural reforms were approved by club members to pave the way for Headingley to stage England matches this summer.At Wednesday night’s extraordinary general meeting, three resolutions, including the ratifications of Patel as chair and Paul Hudson as chief executive, were voted through by sizeable majorities.These changes mean Yorkshire can host international matches, having been stripped of the privilege by the England and Wales Cricket Board following the club’s mishandling of Azeem Rafiq’s racism claims.The Members of Yorkshire County Cricket Club tonight overwhelmingly passed three special resolutions at...
WORLD
The Independent

Rob Baxter’s suitability for England coaching role hinges on job specification

Rob Baxter is prepared to meet with English rugby chiefs to discuss their succession plans for Eddie Jones’ departure as head coach, but insists clarity over the nature of the role is needed.Exeter’s director of rugby has indicated for the first time that he would talk to the Rugby Football Union as they search for the right coaching team to take over from Jones after next year’s World Cup.Baxter is a contender on the strength of his success at Sandy Park, while the RFU’s desire to appoint an Englishman and willingness to consider candidates without international experience also enhance his...
RUGBY
BBC

Jasmine Joyce column: The boos and the buzz of winning in Ireland

Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 2 April Kick-off: 16:45 BST. Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC Radio Wales MW, DTV & BBC Sounds, Cymru fyw, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary online and app. Highlights: Scrum V, BBC Two Wales from 18:05 BST on...
RUGBY
BBC

Women's Six Nations: France v England finale sells out

England's final-round showdown with Women's Six Nations rivals France has sold out Bayonne's Stade Jean Dauger, more than a month in advance. The game on 30 April is likely to decide the Championship's outcome with England and France well clear of the other sides in the world rankings. Stade Jean...
WORLD
BBC

International Challenge Match: Wales C 4-0 England C

Wales C secured an impressive win over England C thanks to four first half goals in Caernarfon. England started well but Will Evans gave the hosts a 10th minute lead with a fierce effort across the face of goal which beat Scott Loach. Aeron Edwards capitalised on a mistake to...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

576K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy