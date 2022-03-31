ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Album reviews: Let’s Eat Grandma – Two Ribbons, and Jack White – Fear the Dawn

By Annabel Nugent and Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36mEiF_0evFtHXR00

Let’s Eat Grandma – Two Ribbons

â˜…â˜…â˜…â˜…â˜†

Every Let’s Eat Grandma album feels like a milestone. Their swaggering 2016 debut I, Gemini introduced us to best pals Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth, two Norwich schoolgirls who sounded like nothing before. The record was boldly experimental but often dizzying in its disorder; a listening experience akin to spinning around in a playground then vomiting after. Two years later, their second album funnelled their best instincts, the whirrs and schoolyard vocals, into euphoric synth pop with purpose. I’m All Ears was nominated for an Ivor Novello award.

Two Ribbons is another milestone for the duo. Their third record finds the inseparable pair separated. Written mostly individually, it explores the small fissures beginning to show in their friendship as they’ve grown up and grown apart. The result is remarkable. On the dark and moody title track, what was once a singular braided stream of consciousness is now a ping-pong conversation. It is Walton and Hollingworth trying to express themselves – and in turn trying to understand the other. Some songs are more personal. “Watching You Go” sees Hollingworth grappling with the emotions she felt after her boyfriend, Billy Clayton, died aged 22 from bone cancer in 2019. It’s tender and tough, like pressing on a bruise just beginning to heal.

Jack White Fear of the Dawn

â˜…â˜…â˜†â˜†â˜†

Jack White’s new solo album Fear of the Dawn is basically one long jam session. Which is fine, if that’s what makes him happy. For the rest of us, it’s a bit of a slog. His signature waspish guitar buzz has none of its usual frenzied attack; single “Hi De Ho”, an attempt at a tribute to American jazz singer Cab Calloway, lacks his ingenuity.

Even White’s usually thrilling experimental moments are tedious here. “The White Raven” doesn’t so much soar as plummet helplessly into a quagmire of chugging bass, loose percussion, and White’s frantic squawks. “I don’t even know what I’m doing it for,” he rasps on “What’s the Trick”. Sounds about right. ROC

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Robert Plant reflects on Led Zeppelin’s rock’n’roll excess: ‘A lot of it is incredible exaggeration’

Robert Plant has opened up about the legendary excess of Led Zeppelin. The frontman of the rock band shared his thoughts on the latest episode of Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.When asked to reflect on the group’s reputation for “unbridled rock’n’roll hedonism” he answered honestly that it was “very tough to be a part of”.“The intensity and the momentum of what we were experiencing, and the lack of structure, was very difficult,” Plant said. He explained that the media’s portrayal of their lifestyle was so far removed from the reality of the situation that the best thing to do...
MUSIC
Connecticut Post

Jack White Convinced the Prince Estate to Let Him Drop the Mythical, Unreleased ‘Camille’

Jack White’s Third Man Records is reportedly planning to release Prince’s unreleased 1986 album, Camille. The label’s co-founder Ben Blackwell broke the news in a recent interview with Mojo (via the fansite, Ultimate Prince, and social media screen grabs). While no release date or details were given, Blackwell confirmed the label obtained the rights to the 1986 LP, saying, “We’re finally going to put it out. Prince’s people agreed — almost too easy.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack White
Person
Cab Calloway
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Album Reviews#White Raven#Grandma#Ribbons#Ivor Novello
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Hear Ronnie James Dio Sing ‘War Pigs’ Seven Years Before Joining Black Sabbath

You've probably heard a version of Ronnie James Dio singing "War Pigs" with Black Sabbath before, but what about the version from his early band Elf all the way back in 1972?. Yes, such a thing does exist and, for the sake of revisionist history, it offers a brilliant glimpse into just how fit Dio, who would go on to link up with Ritchie Blackmore in Rainbow before his first Sabbath stint, was to front the godfathers of heavy metal in the early '80s.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

Todd Rundgren: my stories of John Lennon, Ringo Starr, New York Dolls and more

As well as being part of the title of Todd Rundgren’s classic album from 1973, A True Star is also a fitting description of the multi-talented musician/producer/ cyber voyager who has been a potent force in popular music since his eviscerating debut single Open My Eyes with his proto-psychedelic garage rockers The Nazz in 1968.
MUSIC
WBUR

On his new album, Bob Wolfman pays tribute to his friend Jimi Hendrix

It doesn’t take much prompting to get singer-guitarist Bob Wolfman to sing the praises of Jimi Hendrix, the superstar supernova guitarist who died in 1970 at 27 years old. Sure, Wolfman says, people know the big songs — like “Foxy Lady,” “Purple Haze,” “Hey Joe” and “Little Wing” — and they instantly recognize his ground-breaking, psychedelic guitar playing. They may recall his incendiary rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 1969 at Woodstock (at least as seen in the movie) and, perhaps, when he set his guitar on fire at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967.
MUSIC
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Fans want 'money back' after Chris Rock’s first show since Oscars slap

During his stand-up comedy show at the Wilbur Theater in Boston, Chris Rock did not work Will Smith slapping him at the Oscars into his routine, leaving fans with mixed reactions. Sales for the "Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022" skyrocketed since Sunday night’s altercation in which Smith walked...
The Guardian

Survey II review – ‘like a David Lynch riff on my grandma’s lounge’

From a cake flattened by a paving stone to a bed that is the stuff of nightmares, this group show of new artists seems affected by lockdown-induced cabin fever. During the hazy days of lockdown No 1, when standing still in the world was a novelty, the home took on a new fascination. The way light crept round the curtain rail, the slight dip in the entrance to the kitchen, the advance of ivy up the backyard fence – this all became mesmerising, endlessly shifting and changing under the intensity of my gaze. Perhaps this is what happened to the artist Nicolaas van de Lande when he was constructing miniature beds; or Shenece Oretha, when she was weaving two speaker stands together; or Tereza Červeňová, when she photographed a rotting apple spliced with a blade of grass.
VISUAL ART
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

576K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy