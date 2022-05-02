Kirill Kukhmar/TASS // Getty Images

Richest billionaires in Pennsylvania

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data , people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich —as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries : finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Pennsylvania, using data from Forbes . Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of April 30. Forbes lists 17 billionaires in Pennsylvania.

#17. Richard Yuengling Jr

- Net worth: $1.1 billion (#2,437 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Pottsville, Pennsylvania

- Source of wealth: beer

#16. Richard Hayne

- Net worth: $1.1 billion (#2,386 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Source of wealth: Urban Outfitters, Self Made

#15. Alan Miller & family

- Net worth: $1.2 billion (#2,298 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Lower Merion, Pennsylvania

- Source of wealth: healthcare services, Self Made

#14. Alfred West Jr

- Net worth: $1.3 billion (#2,146 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Paoli, Pennsylvania

- Source of wealth: money management, Self Made

#13. Maggie Hardy Knox

- Net worth: $1.4 billion (#2,053 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania

- Source of wealth: building materials

#12. Brian Roberts

- Net worth: $1.5 billion (#2,000 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Source of wealth: Comcast

#11. Edward Stack

- Net worth: $1.6 billion (#1,857 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Sewickley, Pennsylvania

- Source of wealth: Dick's Sporting Goods, Self Made

#10. Jared Isaacman

- Net worth: $1.7 billion (#1,755 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Easton, Pennsylvania

- Source of wealth: payment processing, Self Made

#9. David Paul

- Net worth: $1.7 billion (#1,729 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Audubon, Pennsylvania

- Source of wealth: medical devices, Self Made

#8. Thomas Tull

- Net worth: $2.2 billion (#1,359 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

- Source of wealth: movies, investments, Self Made

#7. Thomas Hagen

- Net worth: $3.1 billion (#997 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Erie, Pennsylvania

- Source of wealth: insurance

#6. John Middleton

- Net worth: $3.4 billion (#880 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

- Source of wealth: tobacco

#5. Jeffrey Lurie

- Net worth: $3.5 billion (#866 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Wynnewood, Pennsylvania

- Source of wealth: Philadelphia Eagles

#4. Mary Alice Dorrance Malone

- Net worth: $3.8 billion (#784 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Coatesville, Pennsylvania

- Source of wealth: Campbell Soup

#3. Michael Rubin

- Net worth: $8.0 billion (#275 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

- Source of wealth: online retail, Self Made

#2. Victoria Mars

- Net worth: $8.5 billion (#247 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Source of wealth: candy, pet food

#1. Jeff Yass

- Net worth: $12.0 billion (#161 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Haverford, Pennsylvania

- Source of wealth: trading, investments, Self Made

