Richest billionaires in Georgia

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data , people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich —as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries : finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Georgia, using data from Forbes . Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of April 30. Forbes lists 18 billionaires in Georgia.

#18. Tyler Perry

- Net worth: $1.0 billion (#2,569 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

- Source of wealth: movies, television, Self Made

#17. Ronald Clarke

- Net worth: $1.1 billion (#2,474 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Duluth, Georgia

- Source of wealth: payments technology, Self Made

#16. Sara Blakely

- Net worth: $1.1 billion (#2,451 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

- Source of wealth: Spanx, Self Made

#15. Tope Awotona

- Net worth: $1.4 billion (#2,111 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

- Source of wealth: software, Self Made

#14. David Zalik

- Net worth: $1.9 billion (#1,565 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

- Source of wealth: financial technology, Self Made

#13. Joe Rogers Jr

- Net worth: $2.0 billion (#1,517 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

- Source of wealth: Waffle House

#12. Ted Turner

- Net worth: $2.3 billion (#1,328 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

- Source of wealth: cable television

#11. Dan Cathy

- Net worth: $4.6 billion (#604 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

- Source of wealth: Chick-fil-A

#10. Bubba Cathy

- Net worth: $4.6 billion (#604 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

- Source of wealth: Chick-fil-A

#9. Trudy Cathy White

- Net worth: $4.6 billion (#604 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Hampton, Georgia

- Source of wealth: Chick-fil-A

#8. Bidzina Ivanishvili

- Net worth: $4.8 billion (#565 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Tbilisi, Georgia

- Source of wealth: investments, Self Made

#7. Dan Kurzius

- Net worth: $5.0 billion (#532 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

- Source of wealth: email marketing, Self Made

#6. Ben Chestnut

- Net worth: $5.0 billion (#532 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

- Source of wealth: email marketing, Self Made

#5. John Brown

- Net worth: $5.2 billion (#507 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

- Source of wealth: medical equipment, Self Made

#4. Gary Rollins

- Net worth: $5.4 billion (#489 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

- Source of wealth: pest control

#3. Arthur Blank

- Net worth: $6.9 billion (#344 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

- Source of wealth: Home Depot, Self Made

#2. Jim Kennedy

- Net worth: $7.1 billion (#331 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

- Source of wealth: media, automotive

#1. Bernard Marcus

- Net worth: $8.3 billion (#263 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

- Source of wealth: Home Depot, Self Made

