Richest billionaires in Michigan

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data , people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich —as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries : finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Michigan, using data from Forbes . Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of April 30. Forbes lists 9 billionaires in Michigan.

#9. Alan Zekelman

- Net worth: $1.7 billion (#1,722 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

- Source of wealth: steel

#8. Donald Foss

- Net worth: $1.8 billion (#1,643 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Farmington Hills, Michigan

- Source of wealth: auto loans, Self Made

#7. William Young

- Net worth: $2.2 billion (#1,354 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Ypsilanti, Michigan

- Source of wealth: plastics, Self Made

#6. Roger Penske

- Net worth: $2.8 billion (#1,099 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Birmingham, Michigan

- Source of wealth: cars, Self Made

#5. Mat Ishbia

- Net worth: $4.2 billion (#687 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

- Source of wealth: mortgage lender

#4. Marian Ilitch

- Net worth: $4.4 billion (#644 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Bingham Farms, Michigan

- Source of wealth: Little Caesars, Self Made

#3. Ronda Stryker

- Net worth: $6.7 billion (#360 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Portage, Michigan

- Source of wealth: medical equipment

#2. Hank & Doug Meijer

- Net worth: $17.5 billion (#94 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Grand Rapids, Michigan

- Source of wealth: supermarkets

#1. Daniel Gilbert

- Net worth: $18.8 billion (#89 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Franklin, Michigan

- Source of wealth: Quicken Loans, Self Made

