ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Richest billionaires in Indiana

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NPNIb_0evFtAMM00
Sergey Ryzhov // Shutterstock

Richest billionaires in Indiana

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data , people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich —as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries : finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Indiana, using data from Forbes . Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of April 30. Forbes lists 3 billionaires in Indiana.

#3. Herb Simon
- Net worth: $3.4 billion (#885 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Source of wealth: real estate, Self Made

#2. James Irsay
- Net worth: $3.5 billion (#860 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Carmel, Indiana
- Source of wealth: Indianapolis Colts

#1. Carl Cook
- Net worth: $10.7 billion (#182 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Bloomington, Indiana
- Source of wealth: medical devices

You may also like: Where people in Indiana are moving to most

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

The 25 Richest People in the US

Although the World Bank worries that 100 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty as a result of the pandemic, those who live in extreme wealth weathered the storm just fine. The world's...
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Business
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
POLITICO

Big ruling could upend Florida governor's race

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Breaking — POLITICO’s story that a draft opinion shows a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has already voted to overturn the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision on abortion drew swift and immediate reaction from Republicans and Democrats on Monday night. And it is a reminder that such a ruling could become a major factor in this year’s elections, including the upcoming primary for governor.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Henry Ford
Person
Elon Musk
Person
John D. Rockefeller
Person
Jeff Bezos
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy