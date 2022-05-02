ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Richest billionaires in Tennessee

 3 days ago

Drew Angerer // Getty Images

Richest billionaires in Tennessee

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data , people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich —as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries : finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Tennessee, using data from Forbes . Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of April 30. Forbes lists 10 billionaires in Tennessee.

#10. Forrest Preston
- Net worth: $1.0 billion (#2,509 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Cleveland, Tennessee
- Source of wealth: health care, Self Made

#9. Jeffrey Lorberbaum
- Net worth: $1.5 billion (#1,876 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Source of wealth: flooring

#8. Willis Johnson
- Net worth: $1.8 billion (#1,625 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Franklin, Tennessee
- Source of wealth: damaged cars, Self Made

#7. Bill Haslam
- Net worth: $2.3 billion (#1,311 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Source of wealth: gas stations

#6. Brad Kelley
- Net worth: $2.7 billion (#1,133 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Franklin, Tennessee
- Source of wealth: tobacco, Self Made

#5. Jon Yarbrough
- Net worth: $3.1 billion (#992 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Franklin, Tennessee
- Source of wealth: video games, Self Made

#4. Jimmy Haslam
- Net worth: $3.8 billion (#786 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Source of wealth: gas stations, retail

#3. Martha Ingram & family
- Net worth: $4.0 billion (#741 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Nashville, Tennessee
- Source of wealth: book distribution, transportation

#2. Fred Smith
- Net worth: $4.5 billion (#635 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Memphis, Tennessee
- Source of wealth: FedEx, Self Made

#1. Thomas Frist Jr & family
- Net worth: $18.2 billion (#91 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Nashville, Tennessee
- Source of wealth: hospitals, Self Made

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
