Super app GoTo, Indonesia’s largest startup, is planning to raise $1.3 billion at an estimated valuation of $29 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) in April. “This is a landmark moment in the history of our company as we set out on the final stretch towards becoming a publicly owned company on the Indonesia Stock Exchange. Indonesia is one of the largest and most exciting growth markets in the world, as reflected in the resilience our capital market has shown this year, against a backdrop of global market volatility,” Andre Soelistyo, GoTo Group CEO said, in a press release on Tuesday (March 15).

TECHNOLOGY ・ 16 DAYS AGO