Ralph Alswang/Center for American Progress // Flickr

Richest billionaires in New York

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data , people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich —as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries : finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of New York, using data from Forbes . Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of April 30. Forbes lists 133 billionaires in New York.

#20. David Siegel

- Net worth: $6.5 billion (#378 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Scarsdale, New York

- Source of wealth: hedge funds, Self Made

#19. Stanley Druckenmiller

- Net worth: $6.8 billion (#348 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: New York, New York

- Source of wealth: hedge funds, Self Made

#18. Ralph Lauren

- Net worth: $6.8 billion (#345 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: New York, New York

- Source of wealth: apparel, Self Made

#17. David Shaw

- Net worth: $7.5 billion (#305 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: New York, New York

- Source of wealth: hedge funds, Self Made

#16. Henry Kravis

- Net worth: $7.6 billion (#298 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: New York, New York

- Source of wealth: private equity, Self Made

#15. Stephen Ross

- Net worth: $8.2 billion (#266 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: New York, New York

- Source of wealth: real estate, Self Made

#14. Valerie Mars

- Net worth: $8.5 billion (#247 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: New York, New York

- Source of wealth: candy, pet food

#13. George Soros

- Net worth: $8.6 billion (#243 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Katonah, New York

- Source of wealth: hedge funds, Self Made

#12. Leon Black

- Net worth: $8.8 billion (#231 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: New York, New York

- Source of wealth: private equity, Self Made

#11. Chase Coleman III

- Net worth: $10.3 billion (#191 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: New York, New York

- Source of wealth: investments, Self Made

#10. Israel Englander

- Net worth: $11.5 billion (#173 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: New York, New York

- Source of wealth: hedge funds, Self Made

#9. Donald Newhouse

- Net worth: $12.5 billion (#150 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: New York, New York

- Source of wealth: media

#8. Rupert Murdoch & family

- Net worth: $19.3 billion (#85 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: New York, New York

- Source of wealth: newspapers, TV network

#7. Leonard Lauder

- Net worth: $23.0 billion (#65 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: New York, New York

- Source of wealth: Estee Lauder

#6. Jim Simons

- Net worth: $28.6 billion (#47 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: East Setauket, New York

- Source of wealth: hedge funds, Self Made

#5. Alain Wertheimer

- Net worth: $30.6 billion (#43 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: New York, New York

- Source of wealth: Chanel

#4. Gerard Wertheimer

- Net worth: $30.6 billion (#43 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: New York, New York

- Source of wealth: Chanel

#3. Stephen Schwarzman

- Net worth: $31.5 billion (#41 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: New York, New York

- Source of wealth: investments, Self Made

#2. Julia Koch & family

- Net worth: $62.2 billion (#21 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: New York, New York

- Source of wealth: Koch Industries

#1. Michael Bloomberg

- Net worth: $82.0 billion (#13 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: New York, New York

- Source of wealth: Bloomberg LP, Self Made

