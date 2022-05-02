Bradley Gordon // Flickr

Richest billionaires in Arizona

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data , people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich —as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries : finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Arizona, using data from Forbes . Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of April 30. Forbes lists 12 billionaires in Arizona.

#12. Ken Kendrick

- Net worth: $1.0 billion (#2,564 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Paradise Valley, Arizona

- Source of wealth: banking, sports team, Self Made

#11. Jerry Moyes & family

- Net worth: $1.4 billion (#2,044 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Tolleson, Arizona

- Source of wealth: transportation, Self Made

#10. Peter Sperling

- Net worth: $1.6 billion (#1,848 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Phoenix, Arizona

- Source of wealth: education

#9. Ernest Garcia, III

- Net worth: $1.6 billion (#1,780 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Phoenix, Arizona

- Source of wealth: used cars

#8. Stewart Horejsi & family

- Net worth: $2.8 billion (#1,070 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Phoenix, Arizona

- Source of wealth: Berkshire Hathaway, Self Made

#7. George Kurtz

- Net worth: $2.9 billion (#1,041 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Paradise Valley, Arizona

- Source of wealth: security software, Self Made

#6. Bennett Dorrance

- Net worth: $3.1 billion (#998 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Paradise Valley, Arizona

- Source of wealth: Campbell Soup

#5. Bob Parsons

- Net worth: $3.4 billion (#879 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Scottsdale, Arizona

- Source of wealth: web hosting, Self Made

#4. Arturo Moreno

- Net worth: $3.6 billion (#820 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Phoenix, Arizona

- Source of wealth: billboards, Los Angeles Angels, Self Made

#3. E. Joe Shoen

- Net worth: $3.9 billion (#771 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Phoenix, Arizona

- Source of wealth: U-Haul

#2. Mark Shoen

- Net worth: $4.5 billion (#621 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Phoenix, Arizona

- Source of wealth: U-Haul

#1. Ernest Garcia II

- Net worth: $5.8 billion (#448 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Tempe, Arizona

- Source of wealth: used cars, Self Made

