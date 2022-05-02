Anthony Kwan // Getty Images

Richest billionaires in Nevada

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data , people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich —as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries : finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Nevada, using data from Forbes . Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of April 30. Forbes lists 15 billionaires in Nevada.

#15. Sehat Sutardja

- Net worth: $1.3 billion (#2,192 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Source of wealth: semiconductors, Self Made

#14. William Foley II

- Net worth: $1.3 billion (#2,162 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Source of wealth: financial services, Self Made

#13. Weili Dai

- Net worth: $1.3 billion (#2,130 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Source of wealth: semiconductors, Self Made

#12. Elaine Wynn

- Net worth: $1.7 billion (#1,698 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Source of wealth: casinos, hotels, Self Made

#11. Phil Ruffin

- Net worth: $2.0 billion (#1,524 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Source of wealth: casinos, real estate, Self Made

#10. William Boyd & family

- Net worth: $2.2 billion (#1,375 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Source of wealth: casinos, banking, Self Made

#9. Fatih Ozmen

- Net worth: $2.5 billion (#1,221 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Reno, Nevada

- Source of wealth: aerospace, Self Made

#8. Eren Ozmen

- Net worth: $2.6 billion (#1,176 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Reno, Nevada

- Source of wealth: aerospace, Self Made

#7. Lorenzo Fertitta

- Net worth: $2.6 billion (#1,165 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Source of wealth: casinos, mixed martial arts

#6. Frank Fertitta III

- Net worth: $2.6 billion (#1,163 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Source of wealth: casinos, mixed martial arts

#5. Andrew & Peggy Cherng

- Net worth: $3.3 billion (#927 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Source of wealth: restaurants, Self Made

#4. Nancy Walton Laurie

- Net worth: $8.6 billion (#238 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Henderson, Nevada

- Source of wealth: Walmart

#3. Jay Chaudhry

- Net worth: $11.5 billion (#171 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Reno, Nevada

- Source of wealth: security software, Self Made

#2. David Duffield

- Net worth: $12.1 billion (#158 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Incline Village, Nevada

- Source of wealth: business software, Self Made

#1. Miriam Adelson

- Net worth: $27.1 billion (#51 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Source of wealth: casinos

