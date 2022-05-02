ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Richest billionaires in Nevada

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qvSGd_0evFqZHu00
Anthony Kwan // Getty Images

Richest billionaires in Nevada

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data , people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich —as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries : finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Nevada, using data from Forbes . Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of April 30. Forbes lists 15 billionaires in Nevada.

#15. Sehat Sutardja
- Net worth: $1.3 billion (#2,192 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Source of wealth: semiconductors, Self Made

#14. William Foley II
- Net worth: $1.3 billion (#2,162 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Source of wealth: financial services, Self Made

#13. Weili Dai
- Net worth: $1.3 billion (#2,130 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Source of wealth: semiconductors, Self Made

#12. Elaine Wynn
- Net worth: $1.7 billion (#1,698 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Source of wealth: casinos, hotels, Self Made

#11. Phil Ruffin
- Net worth: $2.0 billion (#1,524 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Source of wealth: casinos, real estate, Self Made

#10. William Boyd & family
- Net worth: $2.2 billion (#1,375 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Source of wealth: casinos, banking, Self Made

#9. Fatih Ozmen
- Net worth: $2.5 billion (#1,221 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Reno, Nevada
- Source of wealth: aerospace, Self Made

#8. Eren Ozmen
- Net worth: $2.6 billion (#1,176 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Reno, Nevada
- Source of wealth: aerospace, Self Made

#7. Lorenzo Fertitta
- Net worth: $2.6 billion (#1,165 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Source of wealth: casinos, mixed martial arts

#6. Frank Fertitta III
- Net worth: $2.6 billion (#1,163 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Source of wealth: casinos, mixed martial arts

#5. Andrew & Peggy Cherng
- Net worth: $3.3 billion (#927 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Source of wealth: restaurants, Self Made

#4. Nancy Walton Laurie
- Net worth: $8.6 billion (#238 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Henderson, Nevada
- Source of wealth: Walmart

#3. Jay Chaudhry
- Net worth: $11.5 billion (#171 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Reno, Nevada
- Source of wealth: security software, Self Made

#2. David Duffield
- Net worth: $12.1 billion (#158 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Incline Village, Nevada
- Source of wealth: business software, Self Made

#1. Miriam Adelson
- Net worth: $27.1 billion (#51 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Source of wealth: casinos

You may also like: Where people in Nevada are moving to most

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Business
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Government
POLITICO

Big ruling could upend Florida governor's race

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Breaking — POLITICO’s story that a draft opinion shows a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has already voted to overturn the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision on abortion drew swift and immediate reaction from Republicans and Democrats on Monday night. And it is a reminder that such a ruling could become a major factor in this year’s elections, including the upcoming primary for governor.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Fertitta
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Miriam Adelson
Person
Elon Musk
Person
John D. Rockefeller
Person
Jeff Bezos
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Standard Oil#Americans#Pew Research Center
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy