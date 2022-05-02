ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Richest billionaires in North Carolina

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data , people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich —as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries : finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of North Carolina, using data from Forbes . Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of April 30. Forbes lists 5 billionaires in North Carolina.

#5. Mark Rein
- Net worth: $1.0 billion (#2,526 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Source of wealth: video games, Self Made

#4. Dennis Gillings
- Net worth: $2.2 billion (#1,414 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Durham, North Carolina
- Source of wealth: clinical trials, Self Made

#3. John Sall
- Net worth: $3.2 billion (#942 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Cary, North Carolina
- Source of wealth: software, Self Made

#2. James Goodnight
- Net worth: $6.5 billion (#377 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Cary, North Carolina
- Source of wealth: software, Self Made

#1. Tim Sweeney
- Net worth: $7.6 billion (#295 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Cary, North Carolina
- Source of wealth: video games, Self Made

Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

