ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Richest billionaires in Nebraska

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EB4e7_0evFq9fV00
Fortune Live Media // Flickr

Richest billionaires in Nebraska

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data , people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich —as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries : finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Nebraska, using data from Forbes . Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of April 30. Forbes lists 3 billionaires in Nebraska.

#3. Daniel Hirschfeld
- Net worth: $1.3 billion (#2,208 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Kearney, Nebraska
- Source of wealth: fashion retail

#2. Henry Davis
- Net worth: $2.3 billion (#1,329 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Omaha, Nebraska
- Source of wealth: beef processing

#1. Warren Buffett
- Net worth: $116.6 billion (#6 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Omaha, Nebraska
- Source of wealth: Berkshire Hathaway, Self Made

You may also like: Where people in Nebraska are moving to most

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kearney, NE
Local
Nebraska Business
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
State
Nebraska State
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Henry Ford
Person
Elon Musk
Person
John D. Rockefeller
Person
Jeff Bezos
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy