Richest billionaires in Texas

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data , people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich —as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries : finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Texas, using data from Forbes . Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of April 30. Forbes lists 67 billionaires in Texas.

#20. Ken Fisher

- Net worth: $4.8 billion (#563 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Dallas, Texas

- Source of wealth: money management, Self Made

#19. Autry Stephens

- Net worth: $5.0 billion (#532 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Midland, Texas

- Source of wealth: oil, Self Made

#18. Bert Beveridge

- Net worth: $5.1 billion (#526 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Austin, Texas

- Source of wealth: vodka, Self Made

#17. Robert Bass

- Net worth: $5.1 billion (#524 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Fort Worth, Texas

- Source of wealth: oil, investments

#16. Tilman Fertitta

- Net worth: $5.7 billion (#452 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Houston, Texas

- Source of wealth: Houston Rockets, entertainment, Self Made

#15. Ray Lee Hunt

- Net worth: $6.5 billion (#382 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Dallas, Texas

- Source of wealth: oil, real estate

#14. Robert F. Smith

- Net worth: $6.7 billion (#358 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Austin, Texas

- Source of wealth: private equity, Self Made

#13. Milane Frantz

- Net worth: $6.7 billion (#355 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Houston, Texas

- Source of wealth: pipelines

#12. Scott Duncan

- Net worth: $6.7 billion (#355 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Houston, Texas

- Source of wealth: pipelines

#11. Dannine Avara

- Net worth: $6.7 billion (#355 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Houston, Texas

- Source of wealth: pipelines

#10. Randa Duncan Williams

- Net worth: $6.7 billion (#354 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Houston, Texas

- Source of wealth: pipelines

#9. Richard Kinder

- Net worth: $7.5 billion (#303 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Houston, Texas

- Source of wealth: pipelines, Self Made

#8. Jeffery Hildebrand

- Net worth: $7.6 billion (#297 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Houston, Texas

- Source of wealth: oil, Self Made

#7. Andrew Beal

- Net worth: $9.4 billion (#214 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Dallas, Texas

- Source of wealth: banks, real estate, Self Made

#6. Ann Walton Kroenke

- Net worth: $9.5 billion (#213 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Electra, Texas

- Source of wealth: Walmart

#5. Stanley Kroenke

- Net worth: $10.7 billion (#183 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Electra, Texas

- Source of wealth: sports, real estate, Self Made

#4. Jerry Jones

- Net worth: $12.0 billion (#163 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Dallas, Texas

- Source of wealth: Dallas Cowboys, Self Made

#3. Michael Dell

- Net worth: $52.7 billion (#24 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Austin, Texas

- Source of wealth: Dell computers, Self Made

#2. Alice Walton

- Net worth: $69.2 billion (#17 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Fort Worth, Texas

- Source of wealth: Walmart

#1. Elon Musk

- Net worth: $246.0 billion (#1 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Austin, Texas

- Source of wealth: Tesla, SpaceX, Self Made

