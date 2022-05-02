ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Richest billionaires in Illinois

 3 days ago

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data , people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich —as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries : finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Illinois, using data from Forbes . Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of April 30. Forbes lists 24 billionaires in Illinois.

#20. Jenny Just
- Net worth: $1.5 billion (#1,934 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Winnetka, Illinois
- Source of wealth: fintech, Self Made

#19. Matt Hulsizer
- Net worth: $1.5 billion (#1,934 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Chicago, Illinois
- Source of wealth: fintech, Self Made

#18. Carl Thoma
- Net worth: $1.6 billion (#1,822 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Chicago, Illinois
- Source of wealth: investments, Self Made

#17. Byron Trott
- Net worth: $1.7 billion (#1,721 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Winnetka, Illinois
- Source of wealth: investments, Self Made

#16. Jerry Reinsdorf
- Net worth: $1.8 billion (#1,639 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Chicago, Illinois
- Source of wealth: sports teams, Self Made

#15. Jennifer Pritzker
- Net worth: $2.0 billion (#1,496 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Chicago, Illinois
- Source of wealth: hotels, investments

#14. Steven Sarowitz
- Net worth: $2.8 billion (#1,109 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Highland Park, Illinois
- Source of wealth: payroll software, Self Made

#13. Sheldon Lavin
- Net worth: $3.0 billion (#1,015 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Highland Park, Illinois
- Source of wealth: meat processing, Self Made

#12. Penny Pritzker
- Net worth: $3.2 billion (#944 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Chicago, Illinois
- Source of wealth: hotels, investments

#11. Joseph Grendys
- Net worth: $3.4 billion (#891 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Chicago, Illinois
- Source of wealth: poultry processing, Self Made

#10. J.B. Pritzker
- Net worth: $3.6 billion (#824 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Springfield, Illinois
- Source of wealth: hotels, investments

#9. Mark Walter
- Net worth: $4.0 billion (#736 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Chicago, Illinois
- Source of wealth: finance, Self Made

#8. Eric Lefkofsky
- Net worth: $4.1 billion (#702 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Glencoe, Illinois
- Source of wealth: Groupon, investments, Self Made

#7. Ty Warner
- Net worth: $4.4 billion (#647 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Oak Brook, Illinois
- Source of wealth: plush toys, real estate, Self Made

#6. Thomas Pritzker
- Net worth: $5.1 billion (#525 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Chicago, Illinois
- Source of wealth: hotels, investments

#5. Neil Bluhm
- Net worth: $5.3 billion (#497 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Chicago, Illinois
- Source of wealth: real estate, Self Made

#4. Joe Mansueto
- Net worth: $5.5 billion (#466 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Chicago, Illinois
- Source of wealth: investment research, Self Made

#3. Sam Zell
- Net worth: $5.9 billion (#429 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Chicago, Illinois
- Source of wealth: real estate, private equity, Self Made

#2. Patrick Ryan
- Net worth: $7.7 billion (#294 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Winnetka, Illinois
- Source of wealth: insurance, Self Made

#1. Ken Griffin
- Net worth: $26.1 billion (#55 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Chicago, Illinois
- Source of wealth: hedge funds, Self Made

