Colorado State

A kid playing alone doesn’t mean they’re neglected, new Colorado law states

By Nick Coltrain
Sterling Journal-Advocate
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKids will be able to play outside by themselves without parents worrying that it will be grounds for neglect under a law signed by Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday afternoon. House Bill 1090, titled Reasonable Independence For Children, tightens up what the state considers neglect. When it takes effect this summer,...

Linda Tubb Stanley
16h ago

we have to have a law for that now? sheesh, we used to play outside by ourselves all the time and no one batted an eye. now we have to have a law stating it's not neglect? seriously?

